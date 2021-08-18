Miami
Oche
Photograph: Courtesy Oche

Bored at the bar? This new South Beach spot serves up craft cocktails and dart games.

Oche combines the fun of an arcade with your favorite bar’s craft cocktail program, plus there’s a full Michelin-curated menu on tap.

https://d32dbz94xv1iru.cloudfront.net/customer_photos/b2956832-bd66-4a07-9b4e-a143c6156768.jpg
Written by
Virginia Gil
Darts and drinks—the unlikely pairing you weren’t expecting—are now a thing in South Beach. Officially opening this Friday in the South of Fifth neighborhood, Oche is a new dining and entertainment establishment where folks can eat, enjoy craft cocktails and try their luck at digitized darts.

This is the first U.S. outpost for the self-proclaimed gastro-gaming facility, which has locations in Oslo, Amsterdam, Brisbane and Gothenburg. Like its predecessors, Oche (pronounced like hockey without the letter h) prides itself on its chef-driven cuisine and stellar bar program. Executive chef Niels van Halen, who helmed Michelin star-rated De Hoefslag in the Netherlands, curated the restaurant menu, featuring a wide selection of globally inspired plates. Flavors from the Caribbean, Latin America and Europe all combine in dishes such as the sweet chili prawns mofongo and a drippy wagyu burger topped with avocado and cheddar chipotle mayo.

Eating and gaming take place in the same area: Oche has 13 booths equipped with techy dart boards to make the whole experience easier (and, presumably, drinking friendly). There are also semi-private and private game rooms for events, parties or anytime you don’t feel like having a whole restaurant watch you suck at darts. Unless you’ve rented a space for the evening, be advised that games are limited to 85 minutes.

The third pillar of Oche’s gastro-gaming experience is the cocktail program crafted by local mixologist David Ortiz. Folks can expect tropical sippers like the Mango Tip with tequila and fruit-forward drinks like the vodka-based Tamarind Sling. They may not make you a better dart player, but they’ll make you a very happy loser.

Oche
Photograph: Courtesy Oche/Jarran Flokkmann

