Bored at the bar? This new South Beach spot serves up craft cocktails and dart games.

Darts and drinks—the unlikely pairing you weren’t expecting—are now a thing in South Beach. Officially opening this Friday in the South of Fifth neighborhood, Oche is a new dining and entertainment establishment where folks can eat, enjoy craft cocktails and try their luck at digitized darts.

This is the first U.S. outpost for the self-proclaimed gastro-gaming facility, which has locations in Oslo, Amsterdam, Brisbane and Gothenburg. Like its predecessors, Oche (pronounced like hockey without the letter h) prides itself on its chef-driven cuisine and stellar bar program. Executive chef Niels van Halen, who helmed Michelin star-rated De Hoefslag in the Netherlands, curated the restaurant menu, featuring a wide selection of globally inspired plates. Flavors from the Caribbean, Latin America and Europe all combine in dishes such as the sweet chili prawns mofongo and a drippy wagyu burger topped with avocado and cheddar chipotle mayo.

Eating and gaming take place in the same area: Oche has 13 booths equipped with techy dart boards to make the whole experience easier (and, presumably, drinking friendly). There are also semi-private and private game rooms for events, parties or anytime you don’t feel like having a whole restaurant watch you suck at darts. Unless you’ve rented a space for the evening, be advised that games are limited to 85 minutes.

The third pillar of Oche’s gastro-gaming experience is the cocktail program crafted by local mixologist David Ortiz. Folks can expect tropical sippers like the Mango Tip with tequila and fruit-forward drinks like the vodka-based Tamarind Sling. They may not make you a better dart player, but they’ll make you a very happy loser.