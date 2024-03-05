Celebrate 305 Day with $30.50 flights from Miami

Just for today, Spirit Airlines is offering a very good deal on one-way fares.

It’s 305 Day, y’all! Let’s add an extra teaspoon or three of Domino to our cafecitos this morning and raise them high to the best city in the world. (Though, sometimes, it’s nice to get away.)

In celebration of Miami’s day of self-celebration, South Florida-based Spirit Airlines is blessing the Magic City with a very sweet travel deal: One-way springtime flights from MIA to select destinations starting at $30.50.

Here’s how it works: Book your fares between 10am and 11:59pm on Tuesday, March 5. The travel date from Miami International Airport must fall between April 10 and May 22, 2024.

There are no blackout dates, but the discounted tickets are subject to availability. Ready to start planning a quick spring jaunt from Miami? Here are all the destinations that qualify for today’s 305 Day deal through Spirit Airlines.