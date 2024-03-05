Miami
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Miami International Airport
Photograph: Shutterstock/Ernesto Juan Castellanos

Celebrate 305 Day with $30.50 flights from Miami

Just for today, Spirit Airlines is offering a very good deal on one-way fares.

Falyn Wood
Written by
Falyn Wood
Advertising

It’s 305 Day, y’all! Let’s add an extra teaspoon or three of Domino to our cafecitos this morning and raise them high to the best city in the world. (Though, sometimes, it’s nice to get away.)

In celebration of Miami’s day of self-celebration, South Florida-based Spirit Airlines is blessing the Magic City with a very sweet travel deal: One-way springtime flights from MIA to select destinations starting at $30.50. 

Here’s how it works: Book your fares between 10am and 11:59pm on Tuesday, March 5. The travel date from Miami International Airport must fall between April 10 and May 22, 2024. 

There are no blackout dates, but the discounted tickets are subject to availability. Ready to start planning a quick spring jaunt from Miami? Here are all the destinations that qualify for today’s 305 Day deal through Spirit Airlines.

  • Atlanta (ATL)
  • Baltimore (BWI)
  • Cleveland (CLE)
  • Charlotte (CLT)
  • Detroit (DTW)
  • Houston (IAH)
  • New York-LaGuardia (LGA)
  • Nashville (BNA)
  • Newark (EWR)
  • New Orleans (MSY)
  • Pittsburgh (PIT)
  • Philadelphia (PHL)

Share the story

You may also like
You may also like
Advertising

Get us in your inbox

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

    Site map
    © 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.