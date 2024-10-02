Charli XCX Sweat Tour in Miami: everything to know about tickets, timings and locations

It wasn’t very long ago Charli XCX headlined the 2021 Wynwood Pride in Miami. Three years later, the English pop icon is now headlining a massive global stadium tour in support of her smash hit sixth studio album—do we even need to say its name?

They tried to declare Brat Summer over, but we knew better. Brat is a state of mind, an attitude. It’s a way of doing and getting exactly what we want, and dancing our arses off like no one (or everyone) is watching.

Regardless, it’s still hot AF here in Miami, so we’re at least riding out Brat summer through this weekend, when Charli breezes back into town for her co-headlining Sweat tour with Troye Sivan. By all accounts, it’s going to be a club rager.

Wanna get ready together? We’re blasting “Von Dutch,” pulling on our pointy boots and for sure leaving behind our bras. Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the Charli XCX show in Downtown Miami this Saturday, October 5.

Where is Charli XCX performing in Miami?

The show will take place at Kaseya Center, an indoor stadium along the bayfront in Downtown.

Are tickets still available?

Yes. Even though it’s sold out, you can still find verified resale tickets for Charli and Troye’s Sweat tour stop in Miami. On Ticketmaster, prices start at around $110 and go up to more than $625 for standing-room floor seats. Vivid Seats and StubHub currently have balcony tickets starting at around $82 each.

What time will Charli XCX be on stage?

Set times have varied based on the tour date, but the general schedule has been the following, according to a SWEAT Tour FAQs Megathread on Reddit:

6:30pm: Doors open

7:30pm: Shygirl performs

8:30pm: Troye & Charli perform

10:20ish: End of show

People who have attended previous tour dates recommend arriving hours before doors open to secure the best floor positioning in general admission seating.

Set list

The sets have been broken down into several acts, with Charli and Troye performing back-to-back and also taking the stage together, lasting around two hours total. Here’s what a typical set has looked like lately, according to Setlist.fm:

Act I - It's Troye Baby

Got Me Started (Troye Sivan cover)

What's the Time Where You Are? (Troye Sivan cover)

My My My! (Troye Sivan cover)

Act II - It's Charli Baby

365 remix intro (Charli xcx song)

365 remix (Charli xcx cover) (with Shygirl)

360 (Charli xcx cover)

Von dutch (Charli xcx cover)

Act III - Unmade Bed

In My Room (Troye Sivan cover) (shortened)

Dance to This (Troye Sivan cover)

Rager teenager! (Troye Sivan cover)

Act IV - Club classics 4 ya

Club classics (Charli xcx cover) (with Troye Sivan)

Unlock It (Charli xcx cover)

Sympathy is a knife (Charli xcx cover)

Guess (Charli xcx cover)

Act V - My Garden

Bloom (Troye Sivan cover)

Act VI - Crazy girl sh*t

Spring breakers (Charli xcx cover)

Girl, so confusing (Charli xcx cover)

Act VII - Are you alone?

One of Your Girls (Troye Sivan song)

One of Your Girls (Troye Sivan cover)

Act VIII - Fall in love again and again

Everything is romantic (Charli xcx cover)

Speed Drive (Charli xcx cover)

Apple (Charli xcx cover)

Act IX - I'm so silly like that

Silly (Troye Sivan cover) (shortened)

You (Regard, Troye Sivan & Tate McRae cover) (shortened)

STUD (Troye Sivan cover) (Snippet)

Act X - Party girl

365 (Charli xcx cover)

Vroom Vroom (Charli xcx cover)

Act XI - I just wanna go back

1999 (Charli xcx cover)

Act XII - I blame it on your love

Track 10 (Charli xcx cover)

I Love It (Icona Pop cover)

Act XIII - Addicted

Honey (Troye Sivan cover)

Rush (Troye Sivan cover)

Act XIV - Let's do it again