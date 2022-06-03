David Grutman and Bad Bunny team up to open a steakhouse in Miami

It is a soggy, tropical storm kind of Friday in Miami but the day is not without its silver lining: This morning, Groot Hospitality announced the opening of Gekkō, a new Japanese steakhouse it plans to open with none other than Bad Bunny. Yep, the Grammy-winning artist is partnering with Miami’s flashiest restaurant group to open a brand new concept in Brickell this summer.



Slated to swing open its doors this July, Gekkō will serve all sorts of prime cuts and Wagyu beef in a variety of preparations, which diners will have the opportunity to witness first-hand. Not only will Gekkō’s menu incorporate Korean barbecue, but it’ll also offer a tableside, flame-seared steak among other à la minute experiences. A full sushi program and a six-seat omakase bar round out the food offerings.



Gekkō will occupy the former Katsuya space at the SLS Lux Brickell Tower (805 S Miami Ave) and boast an entirely new design by the Rockwell Group, which conceived a singular aesthetic that mixes jewel tones and natural wood accents throughout the 185-seat dining room. All of it sounds great, especially given the success of Grutman’s most recent restaurant, The Key Club. Though, one has to wonder, how does Pharrell feel about all of this?

Photograph: Courtesy Groot Hospitality