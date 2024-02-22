Design District gets a new, affordable shop for local art and indie books

Walking around the bustling Design District, it’s easy to forget the neighborhood’s humble beginnings. In little more than a decade, the underutilized swath just off the Julia Tuttle Causeway went from housing local, independent designers, artists’ studios and galleries to dozens of the world’s most coveted luxury labels and Michelin-starred restaurants.

Still, the ultra-high-end neighborhood has managed to retain glimmers of its indie roots, whether it's through free public art tours, outdoor concerts or, most recently, the opening of Dale Zine on Northeast 40th Street. Our go-to spot for funky, independent art books, locally sourced knick-knacks and thought-provoking community events relocated from Little River this January.

Since founding Dale in 2009, wife and husband Lillian Banderas and Steve Saiz have steadily built up the shop, evolving from a stall in a disused Downtown mall to the previous storefront on a quiet Little River sidestreet to its latest location, the biggest and most grown-up version of Dale yet, complete with expanded hours and an outdoor courtyard.

“The move to the Miami Design District represents an exciting new chapter for us,” says Saiz, who recently made a career shift to focus on Dale full-time. “The change in location isn't about leaving behind the past, but rather about embracing new opportunities for growth and connection.”

On the heels of the shop’s opening art show, “Look Out of Any Window” by Gabriel Alcala, we caught up with Saiz on all things Dale. He filled us in on what we can expect from the new shop (including even more art and community programming), his current favorite titles and a few of his and Banderas’ Design District staples.

Photograph: James Jackman "Look Out of Any Window" by Gabriel Alcala installation view at Dale Zine

Time Out: How did you land in the new space in the Design District?

Steve Saiz: We've been in talks with the Design District for a while, and when this space opened up, it just felt like the perfect fit. Our friends at Andrew were also looking to make a move, so we all jumped on the opportunity, and here we are!

How does the new shop differ from the Little River location?

Well, the new spot is definitely bigger, which is awesome. It gives us more room to spread out and feature more titles but also expand on our curatorial art practice. As for events and stuff, we're planning to ramp things up a bit—more workshops, more exhibitions. It's exciting!



It feels like we're hitting our stride.

Can you tell us a little about Dale’s growth over the last couple of years?

Yeah, it's been quite a journey. Stepping into Dále Zine full-time was a big decision, but one I'm super stoked about. We've seen some solid growth over the past couple of years, which is really encouraging. It feels like we're hitting our stride, you know?



What kind of programming do you have lined up for the next few months?

We've got some cool stuff in the pipeline! Next up in the gallery space is a new show by local Miami legend Serge Toussaint, which is such a dream for us. Without giving away too much more, let's just say there'll be plenty of opportunities to get involved: workshops, artist talks, and maybe even a few surprise events. Keep an eye on our socials for some pretty exciting things to come.



Photograph: James Jackman

Any favorite pieces or items in the shop currently?

Oh, that's a tough one! Personally, I'm really digging Jumbo Press' new book titled The Illustrators Cookbook. It showcases 36 amazing artists and their mouthwatering recipes. Also, Pomegranate Press's latest output, To Choose A Butterfly by photographer William Mullan is simply stunning.



Any other favorite spots in the neighborhood people should check out while visiting you?

Oh, definitely! There are tons of cool spots nearby. Really close by—10 feet away, actually—Andrew's new skate shop is a must. We really love the campus-like feel of the neighborhood and are constantly visiting friends at Ganni, the ICA, the De La Cruz Collection, Sabal Coffee and so much more.

Dale Zine is located at 50 NE 40th Street. The shop is open Monday through Saturday from 11am to 8pm and Sunday from noon to 6pm. For more information, visit www.dalezine.com.