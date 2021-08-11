Does this place really serve the world’s best burger? Soon you’ll be able to find out.

One of Argentina’s most popular burger spots lands in Miami next week. La Birra Bar, a family-owned restaurant in business for 20 years, is opening its first U.S. location in North Miami Beach—and it’s doing so with aplomb.

Touting itself as the world’s best burger, La Birra throws down the gauntlet on all of the city’s restaurants, and it’s not backing down on its claim. According to owners Daniel, Roxana and Renzo Cocchia, its creations will combine different cuts of premium meat for a blended patty that sits on a bun made from scratch daily, plus housemade toppings. "A large part of the toppings will also be of our elaboration, such as our pickles, crispy onion, bacon and dressings. The few remaining ingredients will be subjected to rigorous tests before being part of our product," says Daniel. In other words, the trio isn’t messing around with what goes in or on top of their burgers.

The Miami location (there are currently 12 in Argentina, plus one that’ll soon to open in Madrid) will boast a menu of nearly 40 different burgers, each one more involved than the last. Expect to see a classic Criolla with bell pepper, onion, roasted tomatoes and provolone cheese; the Monterrey with guacamole and jalapeños; and the Magumbo with cheddar, bacon and magumbo sauce. La Birra will also serve chicken tenders, onion rings and fries, among other dishes.

Is this really the best in the world? You can try La Birra when it opens on Monday, August 16, in North Miami Beach and judge for yourself. May the tastiest burger win.