Drake and 21 Savage concert in Miami: timings, setlist, tickets and everything you need to know

Two of rap's biggest stars will light up Kaseya Center for back-to-back shows in Downtown on the It's All a Blur Tour.

After delaying the launch of their It's All a Blur Tour earlier this year, Drake and 21 Savage are set to play two rescheduled shows this week at the Kaseya Center in downtown Miami.

The co-headlining tour promoting the Canadian and Atlanta-based rappers' collaborative album Her Loss (2022) kicked off in Chicago on July 5 and is set to wrap in Columbus on October 9, 2023. In that span, fans have been treated to around two hours of basically nonstop bangers at nearly 50 shows across North America.

Many reviews have praised the tour for its sheer number of era-defining hits from throughout Drake's career. His catalog is diverse and his range is matched by few other rappers. Others have taken issue with Drake's "made-for-Instagram" visuals and his set list's jarring flow. (Rather than opening the night, 21 Savage's set is inserted midway through Drake's performance, interrupting the show's momentum, according to some.)

Looking for the full scoop on Drake's upcoming concert in Miami with 21 Savage? Read on for all the most important deets, including timings, setlists, tickets and everything else you should know.

How many dates are Drake and 21 Savage playing in Miami?

Drake and 21 Savage will play two dates in Miami: Thursday, September 28 and Friday, September 29.

What time do doors open at the Kaseya Center?

According to the Kaseya Center website, doors to the Drake and 21 Savage concert will open at 7pm on both nights.

What time will Drake come on stage?

Based on reports from previous tour stops around the country, expect Drake to hit the stage around two hours after doors open. For Miami, that means you should definitely be in your seat and ready to turn up sometime around 9pm.

Who is supporting Drake at the Kaseya Center?

This is technically a co-headlining tour, meaning rapper 21 Savage shares the top of the bill and stage time with Drake. That being said, Drake's set consists of around 40 songs, while the 21 Savage portion of the show runs for only 12 songs, six of which are performed alongside Drake.

What's the setlist?

Set lists have varied slightly from city to city, but the show's three acts will be broken out into some version of the below:

Set 1

“Look What You've Done”

“Marvins Room”

“Say Something”

“Shot for Me”

“Can I”

“Feel No Ways”

“Jaded”

“Jungle”

“Over”

“Headlines”

“The Motto”

“HYFR (Hell Ya (Expletive) Right)”

“Started From the Bottom”

“Energy”

“Know Yourself”

“Nonstop”

“Meltdown”

“Sicko Mode”

“Way 2 Sexy”

“BackOutsideBoyz”

“Jumbotron (Expletive) Poppin”

“Laugh Now Cry Later”

“God's Plan”

“Childs Play”

“Wait for U”

“In My Feelings”

“Nice for What”

Set 2 with DJ

“Controlla”

“Too Good”

“Find Your Love”

“Hold On, We're Going Home”

“Passionfruit”

“Work”

“One Dance”

“Calling My Name”

“Massive”

“Sticky”

“Search & Rescue”

Set 3 with 21 Savage

“Knife Talk”

“On BS”

“Spin Bout U”

“Hours in Silence”

“Jimmy Cooks”

“Rich Flex”

Encore

“Legend”

Are there any tickets left?

Yes, tickets are still available for both nights of Drake's Miami shows. On Thursday, the cheapest seats are currently going for around $400 plus fees; Friday's show is slightly more expensive, starting around $450 plus fees for the cheapest seats via Ticketmaster. You can also find tickets via third-party sellers like StubHub and SeatGeek, starting at around $300 plus fees.

What's the bag policy for the Kaseya Center in Miami?

Bags or purses must be smaller than 10"x6" and will be subjected to a search before entering the arena. If your bag exceeds these dimensions, rentable Binbox lockers will be available for storage and are available one hour prior to doors opening and until one hour post-show. Lockers are located on the South Plaza above Gate 7 steps and adjacent to the Box Office (near Gate 4/5). A medium locker costs $15 and a large locker costs $20. Kaseya Center is a cashless arena.