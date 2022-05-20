Edgewater’s first-ever rooftop restaurant is opening next month

High-end surf-and-turf restaurant Klaw is finally ready to open its doors. Announced late last summer, the highly anticipated restaurant was slated for a fall debut but like all good things, we had to wait for this one a little longer.

Klaw Restaurant, by international entrepreneur Sasha Krilov and global restaurateur Misha Zelman, officially opens on June 3 inside the historic Miami Women’s Club in Edgewater (1737 N Bayshore Dr). The 96-year-old establishment has been completely overhauled and renovated by Martin Brudnizki Design Studio, which worked on updating the fourth, fifth and sixth floors occupied by Klaw.

There’s a grand dining room with large arched windows with views of the outdoors, private dining space and—the most important room of all—Edgewater’s only rooftop bar overlooking Biscayne Bay and the neighborhood below. Tucked between the two levels is a large mezzanine boasting a state-of-the-art kitchen and Klaw’s bespoke aquatic tanks filled with king crabs sourced from Norway’s Barents Sea by in-house expert chef James Wright. The crustaceans are kept in tanks until ordered to ensure maximum freshness when they’re served whole, deshelled tableside and placed on the table similar to a centerpiece for the whole party to dig into and share. Caviar cones, sustainably sourced bluefin tuna, east coast scallops and oysters from both coasts round out the seafood offerings.

Photograph: Courtesy Klaw Restaurant

The turf portion of the menu is more involved if you can believe that. Brand executive chef Phil Campbell leads an exclusive global beef program that includes certified USDA Black Angus Nebraskan beef. Cows are analyzed and raised in stress-free living conditions for maximum aging (we think humans would like this too), which, in turn, helps produce Klaw’s dry-aged cuts with a near-scientific combination of marbling, and texture and taste. Klaw also serves an exclusive heritage menu, featuring Florida Cattle Ranchers Beef and Florida Cracker Cattle (which is DNA certified back to the original herd dating more than 500 years ago) as well as Brasstown Beef and authentic Kobe. In short, these people put a lot of thought and care into their meat offerings.

The cocktail program is no slacker either: there are more than 250 wines from around the world and a craft cocktail list. Would you rather sip from your yacht? Klaw offers dockage on the bay and cocktail service to your vessel. Now isn’t that nice?