Everyone, remain calm: El Bagel is opening a second Miami location in Coconut Grove

Just in time for the holidays, prepare to queue up and carb load!

From a humble food truck to a petite MiMo storefront and soon to be a destination in one of Miami’s most coveted zip codes: Our favorite El Bagel is all set to expand to Coconut Grove this season.

Opening December 1 in the waterfront neighborhood’s CocoWalk development, the new shop will bring El Bagel’s beloved hand-rolled bagels, sandwiches and schmears to the Grove’s ever-expanding culinary community.

“The opening of the Coconut Grove location is kind of a full circle moment in the story of El Bagel,” says Koche, who launched his wildly successful bagel biz in 2016 while working as an urban planner for the Coconut Grove Business Improvement District.

Previously a Chinese takeout spot, the quaint, 500 square-foot space where the latest El Bagel outpost will live “provides some tough, but fun challenges for the volume we plan to do” Koche says.

Like the Biscayne Boulevard “bageleria,” El Bagel Coconut Grove will serve its usual lineup of bagels, signature sandwiches and drinks. Think staples like the traditional BEC and the classic Lox Supreme made with locally smoked lox. Koch’s own creations like the EB Original with scallion cream cheese, roasted jalapeños and thick-cut bacon will also feature on the menu.

Latkes and other new items will be on offer exclusively in the Grove, along with vegan options, uncut bagels, schmears, salads and fish available for purchase. Beverage offerings will include Miami-roasted brews from Great Circle Coffee.

Aside from being a local darling since its inception, El Bagel has garnered national recognition as one of the “very best bagels in the US” by Bon Appetit in 2023.

El Bagel CocoWalk will be located at 3015 Grand Avenue #122, open daily from 8am until 2pm for online and walk-up orders. The shop will be the team’s second brick-and-mortar location, with a third storefront planned to open in December 2023 in the new Fontainebleau Las Vegas.