How to get tickets for Taylor Swift’s Eras tour in Miami using Verified Fan

Swifties, fall in line: Registration is now open for tickets to next year's October tour dates.

America’s hardest-working sweetheart, pop royalty Taylor Swift, unleashed a hurricane-force storm of excitement when she dropped news of an extension to her globe-crossing The Eras Tour today, which now includes a weekend-long stop in Miami at Hard Rock Stadium.

“Turns out it’s NOT the end of an era...Miami, New Orleans, Indy and Toronto: The Eras Tour is coming to you in 2024,” reads the caption for Swift’s August 3 Instagram post. It was accompanied by an image listing 15 new Eras tour dates across the four North American cities.

The announcement comes just as Swift descends on Los Angeles for a staggering six nights of back-to-back shows. Singer-songwriter Gracie Abrams, known for her songs “Feels Like" and “Rockland,” is scheduled to open for Swift on all 15 dates of the new Eras Tour leg.

Want to know more? Keep reading to get briefed on everything we know about the Taylor Swift Eras Tour 2024 stop in Miami right now, including how to score Verified Fan tickets.

When is Taylor Swift’s Eras tour coming to Miami?

Taylor Swift will play three dates in Miami, on October 18, 19 and 20, 2024. The Miami stop falls towards the end of Swift’s second year on The Eras Tour, which kicked off in Glendale, Arizona on March 17, 2023 and will cross the globe from Latin America to Asia and Europe before concluding in Canada in November 2024.

When do tickets go on sale?

The next sale will begin on Wednesday, August 9 at 11am ET. The pre-sale will remain open until Friday, August 11.

How can I get tickets?

Registration to purchase tickets for the Miami shows is currently open. The deadline to pre-register for the Miami concerts is Saturday, August 5 at 5pm ET. Once you've registered, you’ll receive an email on Tuesday, August 8 letting you know if you were selected for the sale for a specific date or placed on the waitlist.

If selected for the sale, you will receive a unique access code and link via text message to purchase your tickets the day before your on-sale window. Receiving a unique access code does not guarantee you tickets. All shows will be assigned specific on-sale windows, which will be communicated prior to the start of the sale.

If you aren’t selected, you’ll join the waitlist and may receive an invite to join the sale at a later date, if any tickets remain.

How does Verified Fan work?

Ticketmaster implemented its Verified Fan system to help combat bots and scalpers and give fans a better shot at buying tickets. Registration is free and open to the public. Verified Fan tickets are sold on a first-come, first-served basis while inventory lasts. According to NBC, about 5% of tickets from Verified Fan sales typically end up on the secondary market, compared to 20% to 30% during non-Verified Fan sales.

How much do Taylor Swift Eras tour tickets cost?

Ticket prices for the Miami shows have not yet been released, but Ticketmaster prices for the Eras Tour so far have ranged from $49 to $499 in the U.S. VIP packages for the current leg of the tour have started at $199 and have gone up to $899, according to Teen Vogue. Between the cost of tickets, transportation and merch, some sources have estimated that the average Swiftie can expect to shell out an average of $1,300 to attend the Eras Tour.

Are there other pre-sales for Taylor Swift tickets?

Currently, only one pre-sale for Taylor Swift tickets has been announced. Some tours do have additional, non-Verified Fan presales that you can access for another chance at tickets. Otherwise, you’ll need to wait for tickets to go on sale to the general public, or purchase tickets second-hand.