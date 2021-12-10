Everything you need to know about HaSalon

The supper club trend charges on with full force in Miami. For every compact, chef-driven restaurant that opens, we seem to have three vibey party spots queued up. The latest one out of the gate is HaSalon, Major Food Group’s partnership with well-known Israeli chef/restaurateur Eyal Shani, who owns a myriad of restaurants in New York, Tel Aviv and beyond. For everything else you need to know about HaSalon, check below.

What is HaSalon?

The fourth outpost of Eyal Shani’s clubby Israeli restaurant, with locations in Tel Aviv, New York City and Ibiza.

Where is HaSalon?

In South Beach. You’ll find it in the former China Grill location, all low-slung ceilings with moody dim lighting.

What type of food does HaSalon serve?

The menu is upscale Israeli with a focus on fresh and seasonal ingredients—think big, bright salads, lean kebabs and grilled fish. It’s light fare because no one likes to dance on a full stomach.

Do I need to be a member to dine?

It’ll be just as tough to get a seat at HaSalon as it is at Carbone but no, membership isn’t required. MFG’s ZZ's Sushi is the only one of the group’s restaurants that requires a membership to book.

Photograph: Courtesy HaSalon/Melissa Hom

When does the party start?

The later you dine, the rowdier it’ll be. If you’re looking for a party, don’t book an early reservation. According to Shani, “the mood gets more and more energetic and convivial as the night goes on and guests get comfortable.”

What am I supposed to do with my napkin?

Wave it in the air! Just as you would smash plates at a rowdy Greek restaurant in a moment of excitement, HaSalon’s crescendoing energy is met with a room full of spinning napkins—like a sea of cotton propellers. Keep an eye on your server who will cue you to start.

Am I allowed to dance on the table?

Yes and no. Technically, only the staff is allowed atop chairs, tables and counters but that doesn’t mean folks around won’t be doing it too. HaSalon’s atmosphere is fun and infectious. One minute you’re chowing down on a kebob and the next you’re hurling yourself onto a stranger and getting low on a table.

What’s up with the dance advisory?

When booking a reservation, you’ll see a dance advisory that warns against the dangers of dancing on tables on chairs. This being the land of lawsuits, a warning is to be expected. Basically, you can dance at your own risk and no one but you is responsible should you slip on the crudo mid move.