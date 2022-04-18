Find the hottest Miami bar in your area with this new app

We’ve all been there. It’s the end of the night and your crew wants to go home but you want to stay out longer. You send an exploratory text to the group chat, but no one answers. You check Instagram but none of your friends have storied their whereabouts. At this point, you’d normally give up and call it quits but there’s one more thing to do in your quest to keep the night going.

Enter Lyfe. The new social media network, which just launched exclusively in Miami, helps you find your next destination by connecting you with people nearby. The app gives users the ability to plan their night out based on what’s hot in their area while also allowing for spontaneous plans in your vicinity.

“Lyfe provides users with a personalized game plan for their day or night out, based on your interests, the whereabouts of your closest friends and what’s hot in your area,” says Lyfe founder, Jeff Yanes, who intends to put the social back in social media. Rather than keep the interactions online, Yanes sees Lyfe as a jumping-off point for real-life connections.

The app uses a proprietary algorithm and user check-ins to create a heat map, letting others know which venues are the buzziest at any given time. Users can remain in “ghost mode” or volunteer their locations and post photos to their feed for their friends to see. You’re automatically checked out when you leave the venue so all information is updated in real-time. Businesses can also create accounts on Lyfe and benefit from the instant data, from engaging with users to promoting specials to strategizing for lulls in footfall.

Lyfe is now available for iOS via the Apple app store with plans for an Android version coming soon. Like most social networking apps, it’s free to join.