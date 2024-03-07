Miami
Timeout

La Màrtola
Photograph: Craig Denis Creative

First Look: A gorgeous and intimate Riviera-inspired restaurant opens in Buena Vista

Find this light and bright new Miami gem in the former Palat space.

Falyn Wood
Written by
Falyn Wood
La Màrtola debuted steps away from the Design District last month, and we can’t wait to try it for ourselves. In the meantime, we’re feasting our eyes on these new architectural photos of the beautifully designed dining room and garden.

Drawing inspiration from the cuisines and laidback coastal lifestyles found along the Adriatic in the Italian, French and Spanish Rivieras, La Màrtola is the creation of hospitality veterans Paolo Domeneghetti and Martino de Rosa. 

Located in the former Palat space in charming Buena Vista, the intimate restaurant has been completely redesigned to evoke salty, windswept towns of the Old World. Like the ingredients that comprise its menu, the interior is simple, earthy and refined while the garden terrace is lush and airy with fragrant olive trees, lavender, rosemary and Italian lemon. 

La Màrtola
Photograph: Craig Denis Creative

Expect to find local, seasonal and imported ingredients, Neapolitan pizzas, wood-fired proteins and vegetables and an extensive wine list focusing on Champagne, Burgundy, Barolo and rosé. 

La Màrtola
Photograph: Sofia Barroso, Fiid Agency

From the sea, items like farm-fresh oysters, Orata crudo with tomatoes and olives, bluefin tartare and lobster salad highlight La Màrtola’s emphasis on refreshing, modern interpretations of familiar classics. For dessert, a full gelato program is curated by Italian master gelato maker, Simone Bonini.

La Màrtola
Photograph: Craig Denis Creative

La Màrtola is currently open daily from noon to 10:30pm. For more information, visit www.lamartolarestaurant.com.

