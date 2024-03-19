Fooq’s is back—and upping the ante in Miami’s ultra-trendy Little River neighborhood

After a three-year hiatus, the Downtown Mediterranean restaurant is reopening and expanding in a two-level space with serious design cred.

If Little River wasn’t already on your radar, surely it will be now. Miami’s burgeoning culinary and cultural hub just minutes north of the Design District and Little Haiti welcomes its latest buzzy resident with the forthcoming reopening of Fooq’s.

The Downtown Mediterranean nook from David Foulquier’s We All Gotta Eat Hospitality was beloved for its flavorful home-style cuisine like charcoal-grilled kebabs and Persian stews. It made for an excellent stop for an elevated but casual meal before walking over to a show at the nearby Adrienne Arsht Center.

Fooq’s has been closed since 2021, when Foulquier’s Eleventh Street Pizza took over the space during the pandemic. Unlike its previous address, the new Fooq’s will live in a ground-up, 9,000-square-foot build located at 150 NW 73rd Street. The restaurant is set to open towards the end of 2024.

Rendering: Courtesy Fooq's

Aside from its pedigree as a best restaurant in Miami since it first opened in 2015, Fooq’s brings a new level of prestige to Little River with its Joyn Studio-designed space. The Swedish firm has designed numerous famed restaurants, including the World’s 50 Best and three-Michelin-starred restaurant, Frantzén.

The two-level space with an outdoor lounge will incorporate design elements from Fooq’s heritage, a contemporary cross-section of traditional Middle Eastern and Moroccan influences.

Rendering: Courtesy Fooq's

The menu will feature many of Fooq’s original dishes, plus new items that reflect Foulquier’s travels over the last few years, with an emphasis on tradition and seasonality. The new bar will have a full liquor license with a craft cocktail program that expands on its already impressive wine selection.

Fooq’s will serve lunch, brunch and dinner seven days a week, with the second level and outdoor lounge offering entertainment on select nights. For more information and updates, visit www.fooqsmiami.com.