Frost Science is hosting a partial solar eclipse viewing party

Yes, Miami is getting in on the solar spectacle. Here's how to participate.

On April 8, 2024, a total solar eclipse will enshroud a large swath of the United States in shadow across the path of totality. Extending from Texas in the south to Maine in the northeast, this solar eclipse is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated celestial events of the year.

Though Miami isn't along the best viewing path this time around, the Magic City will see a partial eclipse. Starting at 1:47pm, our partial solar eclipse will reach its peak at 3:01pm, when 45% of the sun's disk will be obscured. The eclipse will end at 4:13 p.m.

To celebrate the occasion, Frost Science is inviting guests to partake in its partial solar eclipse viewing party, kicking off at noon on Monday, April 8. The waterfront museum will be hosting special programming in the planetarium and across its galleries tracing the science and history of eclipses.

Gaze upon the partial solar eclipse from one of six museum levels—but make sure to protect your eyes with a pair of solar viewers while doing so. Bring your own or use the goggles provided for free with your ticket purchase.

Build a lunar base camp, create a pinhole camera, circle up for storytime, enjoy an interactive eclipse show and more before the main event.

For non-members, tickets start at $37.95 for anyone 12 and older and $26.95 for kids ages four to eleven and include full access to the museum and eclipse programming.

During the event, the museum’s rooftop access will be limited to active Frost Science members only and will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.