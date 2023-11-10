Miami
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Golden Girls Kitchen
Golden Girls Kitchen

The Golden Girls Kitchen is officially open in Miami

Plenty of cheesecake to be had inside the foursome’s Miami home

Ashley Brozic
Written by
Ashley Brozic
Advertising

“Let me tell you a story. Picture it: Miami.” 

After debuting in LA, The Golden Girls Kitchen is finally open in the 305, letting you relive the retirement bliss of Blanche, Sophia, Dorothy and Rose. After all, the series IS set in the Magic City (because where else but Florida do we retire?) and so it’s a special stop on the pop-up’s nationwide tour. 

@goldengirlskitchen Picture it, November, 2023, Miami! 🍰🌴🦩 Now taking reservations only at BucketListers.com, The Golden Girls Kitchen Miami tickets are officially on sale! #GoldenGirlsKitchen #GoldenGirls #StayGolden #Miami ♬ The Golden Girls - TV Themes


An airy Wynwood warehouse has been retrofitted for the 80s with a formica-countered kitchen, Blanche’s bedroom in its Beverly Hills Hotel palm splendor and enough senior citizen kitsch to make you feel like you’ve stepped into a television set. On the menu you’ll find Sophia’s lasagna (with or without meat), Rusty Anchor omelet sandwiches, Rose’s famous cheeseballs and, of course, SO MUCH CHEESECAKE. Plus, the pop-up offers its own calendar of pop-up events, like drag brunch on Sundays and a 21+ 80s night on Saturdays with plenty of Golden Girls-themed cocktails. 

Tables can be booked for up to 6 people and start at $34 each (though you can book a private or semi-private event). A main dish and cheesecake are included in your 90-minute reservation, though there are additional sides, desserts, beverages, and merch available onsite. So make your way on down to one of Miami’s most immersive pop-ups, and thank you for being a friend.

Share the story

You may also like
You may also like
Advertising

Get us in your inbox

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

    Site map
    © 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.