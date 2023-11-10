“Let me tell you a story. Picture it: Miami.”

After debuting in LA, The Golden Girls Kitchen is finally open in the 305, letting you relive the retirement bliss of Blanche, Sophia, Dorothy and Rose. After all, the series IS set in the Magic City (because where else but Florida do we retire?) and so it’s a special stop on the pop-up’s nationwide tour.



An airy Wynwood warehouse has been retrofitted for the 80s with a formica-countered kitchen, Blanche’s bedroom in its Beverly Hills Hotel palm splendor and enough senior citizen kitsch to make you feel like you’ve stepped into a television set. On the menu you’ll find Sophia’s lasagna (with or without meat), Rusty Anchor omelet sandwiches, Rose’s famous cheeseballs and, of course, SO MUCH CHEESECAKE. Plus, the pop-up offers its own calendar of pop-up events, like drag brunch on Sundays and a 21+ 80s night on Saturdays with plenty of Golden Girls-themed cocktails.

Tables can be booked for up to 6 people and start at $34 each (though you can book a private or semi-private event). A main dish and cheesecake are included in your 90-minute reservation, though there are additional sides, desserts, beverages, and merch available onsite. So make your way on down to one of Miami’s most immersive pop-ups, and thank you for being a friend.