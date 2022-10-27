Gov. Ron DeSantis among guests at star-studded Contessa opening in Design District

A first look at Major Food Group’s latest offering, landing just in time for Art Basel and Miami’s high season

Design District is getting yet another upscale, modern Italian restaurant this fall and, this time, it’s coming courtesy of the extremely hyped NYC-based Major Food Group. On the heels of wildly successful Miami ventures Carbone (Miami Beach), Sadelle’s (Coconut Grove) and Dirty French (Brickell), the Rich Torrisi, Jeff Zalaznick and Mario Carbone-helmed hospitality empire unveiled Contessa last week at a star-studded opening party.

Among the high-profile guests was Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, the outspoken conservative who signed the so-called “Don’t Say Gay” bill into law and shipped migrants to Martha’s Vineyard earlier this year in a string of political stunts ahead of a yet-to-be-announced presidential run. DeSantis faced off with his gubernatorial midterm opponent Charlie Crist this week in Fort Pierce.

Other notable figures in attendance at the launch included athletes like former pro basketball players Rony Seikaly and Alonzo Mourning and Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Mark Caesar; filmmaker Harmony Korine; Design District developer Craig Robins; Shutterstock founder and chairman Jon Oringer; and a bevy of models and influencers, among others.

Officially open to the public beginning this Friday, October 28, Contessa is a classic yet Contemporary Italian concept inspired by the old-world sophistication of Northern Italy’s iconic villas and estates. Located on an expansive, leafy Design District corner, the restaurant occupies two levels of decadent dining space.

Photograph: Michael Stavaridis Contessa Miami

Ultra-luxe design features include high-gloss teak woodwork detailing, emerald striped drapery and lush plantings, jewel-toned marble floor in a bold Deco pattern and pink Venetian plaster on the walls and ceilings. The grand space is meant to transport guests to Lake Como circa 1960.

As for the food, guests can expect to dine on antipasti like a carpaccio of Chianina beef, octopus agrodolce con peperone, squash carpaccio and a selection of the world’s finest prosciutto and artisanal Italian products. Contessa will also feature a range of signature pizzas developed over the last year at its original Boston location, along with Northern Italian-inspired pasta, meat, poultry and fish with dishes. Desserts include house-made gelati and cakes of pistachio, amaretti and gianduja chocolate.

Photograph: Courtesy Contessa Miami

Contessa Miami is located at 111 NE 40th Street in the Design District. Beginning this Friday, hours of operation are Wednesday 11am to 10pm, Thursday to Saturday 11am to 11pm and Sunday 11am to 10pm. Reservations are currently open and bookable via Resy.