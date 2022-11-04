Halo Top is giving away free ice cream in Miami

Halo Top has amassed a cult-like following with its wide range of low-cal and keto-friendly frozen treats that actually taste naughty—almost. In tandem with the dreaded end of daylight saving time (Nov. 6), the reigning purveyor of guilt-free frozen treats wants to help “lighten up” your mood the best way they know how: free ice cream.

Until the powers that be come to their senses and finally usher in an era of permanent daylight savings, we of the perpetually confused masses will continue to Google “What does fall back mean” and endure mornings that look like night and depressing 5pm sunsets. We really deserve this free ice cream, guys.

From Friday, November 11 to Saturday, November 12, keep your eyes peeled for Halo Top’s illuminated powder blue and pink trucks, which will be parked around Miami to satisfy your stress cravings in the evenings and late into the night. Check the exact locations and times if you prefer not to take any chances:

1020 Alton Road, Miami Beach (Nov. 11, 2–8pm)

210 NW 22nd Street (Nov. 11, 10pm–2am)

261 NW 26th Street (Nov. 12, 2–8pm)

176 NW 24th Street (Nov. 12, 10pm–2am)

If you can’t make it to a truck, Halo Top is also holding a contest to help one winner battle the darkness by sending them to a very sunny place: Rio de Janeiro. Head over to the official website to enter.