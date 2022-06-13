Miami
CAMP W South Beach
Photograph: Jordan Braun

Head to an adult summer camp in South Beach this summer

Relive the glory days close to home.

Virginia Gil
Virginia Gil
If you were lucky enough to attend summer camp as a kid, you know the magic of long days spent lakeside, afternoons spent crafting and late nights doing anything but sleeping in your cabin. Sadly, now you’re an adult and likely too old for camp and maybe too broke to take a real vacation thanks to soaring gas prices. All there is to do is reminisce about bunk life–or is there?

Camp W
Photograph: Courtesy W South Beach

W South Beach is making your summer vacation dreams come true with the return of Camp W, an adults-only summer camp experience at the luxury Miami Beach hotel. Spread out across three weekends in June, July and August, Camp W is a bookable package hotel guests can opt in on to achieve peak sleepaway vibes. Each weekend is themed to include activities focused on music (June 24–27), swim things in honor of Miami Swim Week (July 15–18) and art (Aug 5–8) as an homage to Andy Warhol, whose work guests can peruse in the hotel’s lobby.

Campers receive a welcome goody bag and a packed schedule of things to do, including tennis clinics, crafting sessions in a cabana, a cookout, an outdoor movie screening and panels led by top-notch talent. Expect to meet folks from all over at the welcome camp mixer, where cocktails and a DJ get you loosened for the nostalgia-filled weekend ahead.

CAMP W South Beach - dinner
Photograph: Jordan Braun

