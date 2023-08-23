Hell’s Kitchen is coming to Miami

Don’t get your knickers in a twist: Chef Gordon Ramsay will debut two Miami restaurants this fall.

“My gran could do better—and she’s dead!”

It’s something we can imagine the famously crass, Michelin-starred chef and TV personality Gordon Ramsay saying upon surveying a few of the more overhyped offerings in Miami’s culinary scene. (Yes, he’s publicly flogged some poor bloke using those exact words.)

Known for his razor-sharp standards and cutting criticisms, Ramsay is set to put his stamp on the Magic City for the first time with the opening of two new restaurants: Hell’s Kitchen, slated for early this fall, and Lucky Cat, which will open soon after.

Located a block from the water in Downtown’s Met Square complex (the same building as Silverspot Cinema), Hell’s Kitchen Miami will mark the seventh edition of the multi-national fine dining concept inspired by the chef’s long-running hit television series.

Photograph: GRNA/Manny Rodriguez

Expect a menu of Chef Ramsay’s signature offerings, like the quintessentially English Beef Wellington, pan-seared scallops and sticky toffee pudding for dessert. The bar will serve a selection of classics along with original creations like the Smoke on the Water, served in a smoke-filled lantern, and the Notes from Gordon, delivered with a personalized message from Chef Ramsay himself (our minds are already racing with the possibilities).

If the Hell’s Kitchens in cities like Las Vegas, Atlantic City and Lake Tahoe are any indication, the 16,000-square-foot, two-story Miami restaurant will be properly grandiose, with plenty of backlit natural stone, sexy wood trim and ornate brass light fixtures. The Miami space will feature a dramatic open show kitchen, ground-floor patio, terrace, two bars, two chef’s tables and multiple private dining rooms for special occasions.

Additional details on Ramsay’s Lucky Cat Miami have yet to be released, though it looks to be a Miami Beach iteration of the chef’s London restaurant of the same name. Inspired by 1930s Tokyo drinking dens, Lucky Cat London serves Pan-Asian and robata grilled fare and also offers chef’s table and private dining experiences.

Hell’s Kitchen Miami will open in fall 2023 at 300 SE 3rd Street. For more information, visit the Hell’s Kitchen Miami website.