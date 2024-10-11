Here’s how to score a free smash burger in Edgewater today

Hear us out: There actually is room for another smash burger joint in Miami—especially one that's committed to only using 100% grass-fed beef without hormones, antibiotics, GMOs or mRNA vaccines, plus no harmful seed oils. Fast-casual eastery Smash Bros opens today, October 11, in Edgewater and to celebrate, they're giving away a signature OG Smash Burger to the first 100 customers.

Smash Bros was born from childhood friends Jahan Saffari, Tim Heravi, Regis Jayse and David Isaias, who (like many of us) became obsessed with smash burgers but wanted a cleaner alternative. Their concept aims to keep prices affordable without sacrificing flavor, with singles starting at $7.99 and the most expensive item—a bacon and double beef number on a glazed donut bun—going for around $12. Their russet potato fries are also cut in-house daily and cooked in wagyu beef tallow (rather than seed oils) and cost just $3.99.

Photograph: DAKOTAROBERTROSS Smash Bros Miami

The signature smash burger features fresh, never-frozen grass-fed beef patties smashed on a hot griddle, creating a crispy exterior while sealing in the juices for an incredibly flavorful bite. Guests can choose between four different burgers:

OG Smash: crafted with 100% grass-fed beef garnished with sauteed onion, pickles, American cheese and their homemade smash sauce served on a brioche bun (single: $7.99, double: $10.99)

crafted with 100% grass-fed beef garnished with sauteed onion, pickles, American cheese and their homemade smash sauce served on a brioche bun (single: $7.99, double: $10.99) Truffle Wagyu: highlighting Mishima Reserve's ultra-grade of American Wagyu topped with truffle mayo and sauteed onions (single: $10.99, double $16.99)

highlighting Mishima Reserve's ultra-grade of American Wagyu topped with truffle mayo and sauteed onions (single: $10.99, double $16.99) Krispy Bacon Glaze: made with 100% grass-fed beef and layered with sauteed onions, crispy bacon and American cheese served on a warm glazed donut (single: $9.99, double: $12.99)

made with 100% grass-fed beef and layered with sauteed onions, crispy bacon and American cheese served on a warm glazed donut (single: $9.99, double: $12.99) The Classic: prepared with 100% grass-fed beef topped with lettuce, tomato, diced onions, American cheese, mustard and ketchup (single: $8.49, double: $11.49)

Photograph: DAKOTAROBERTROSS Smash Bros Miami

Of course, there are the requisite shakes for something sweet. Options include a Rootbeer Float topped with vanilla ice cream ($6.99) and handspun milkshakes like a Choco Loco ($6.99) or Sooo Vanilla ($6.99). Additional refreshments include Topo Chico, Mexican sodas and more.

Smash Bros is open Monday through Friday from 11am to 11pm and Saturday and Sunday from 11am to midnight. Smash Bros is located at 2925 Biscayne Boulevard in Miami. For more info, please visit www.SmashBros.com or follow @SmashBros.Co on Instagram.