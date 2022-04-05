Here’s how to score discounted admission to Miami’s best attractions and museums

It’s true that tourists see more of Miami than locals do. If we’re being honest, the last time many of us stepped foot inside Vizcaya was to either attend a wedding or to get our quinceañera portraits taken. Shame on us.

But it doesn’t have to be that way. Miami Attraction & Museum Months make it more convenient and affordable for locals and tourists to explore the city. The annual initiative, hosted by the Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau (GMCVB), provides discounted admission to some of the best cultural experiences in Miami—including the aforementioned Vizcaya Museum & Gardens, Zoo Miami and other top-rated attractions in Miami.

Taking advantage of the deal is easy. First, you’ll want to look up the venue you’re interested in visiting on the GMCVB’s Miami Temptations website. There you’ll get specifics on deals, such as which places offer BOGO on admission (HistoryMiami does, for instance) and which places treat you to sweet deals, like discounted airboat rides at Everglades National Park.

Miami Attraction & Museum Months kicked off on April 1 and runs all way through May 31st. Check below for a full list of participating locations in Miami.