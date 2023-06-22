Here’s your first look at Regatta Grove, a new culinary hub backed by Miami’s biggest chefs

Coconut Grove is getting yet another waterfront dining destination, and this one is poised to be a hit.

After opening Bayshore Club at the new, mixed-use development Regatta Harbor last year, Grove Bay Hospitality (Stubborn Seed, Red Rooster Overtown) has teamed up with Breakwater Hospitality (The Wharf Miami, The Wharf Fort Lauderdale) to open Regatta Grove today.

Encompassing nearly a full acre, the nautical-themed, bow-shaped space overlooking Biscayne Bay boasts a star-studded lineup of culinary outposts by Michelin-starred and James Beard Award-nominated chefs including Jeremy Ford, Jose Mendin, Janine Booth, Kenny Gilbert and Jeff McInnis. Pizza, burgers, fried chicken and a fish shack are among the offerings.

Image: Regatta Grove

The open-air venue with 412 seats and a total capacity of nearly 1,000 people also features three large, outdoor bars serving up tropical cocktails and large format drinks. Multi-level decks are surrounded by green lawn areas where Regatta Grove plans to program a variety of entertainment and wellness events for the community. A walkway to the waterfront provides direct access to the marina and dockage for any guests arriving by boat.

“Regatta Grove is an evolution of our current concepts, remaining in line with our company’s purpose and identity,” Breakwater Hospitality cofounder Emi Guerra said in a statement. “[Our] goal is to continue elevating entertainment experiences while bringing innovative activations, creative beverage programs and chef-driven dining concepts together in one convenient location.”

Photograph: Richard Alvarez

Here’s the full food vendor lineup at Regatta Grove:

JJ's (Guilty Pleasures) by Chef Jeremy Ford: In addition to burgers, including a fried soft-shell crab burger, Chef is serving up comfort foods like tacos, truffle fries and crispy onion rings. Jeremy Ford is a winner of Top Chef Season 13, a host on TV Show Fast Foodies and was recently awarded a Michelin Star for his renowned restaurant, Stubborn Seed.

The Piefather by Chef Jose Mendin: Each pizza at this Italian restaurant concept created and curated by five-time James Beard award-nominated Chef Jose Mendin (Pubbelly, Casa Isola) is crafted with unique, quality ingredients, from the signature house-made “Don” specialty sauce and imported Italian toppings to the original fresh dough.

Sunny Side Aussie Bites + Ice by Chef Janine Booth: Transplanted from Down Under, Top Chef veteran and James Beard semi-finalist nominee Janine Booth cooks up native Australian cafe bites including savory Aussie pies, sausage rolls and empanadas, plus healthy dishes like avocado toast, salads and ripe fruit-filled sorbets and ice creams.

House of Birds & Drop Biscuits by Chef Kenny Gilbert: Dishes at this fried chicken shop include Kenny Gilbert’s original Classic Chicken Sandwich paired with his Flavor Bomb Sauce; the Artisanal Drop Biscuit Sandwich and an assortment of salads and sides. Chef Gilbert's credentials include being a finalist on Season 7 of Top Chef, as well as publishing an acclaimed cookbook, Southern Cooking, Global Flavors.

Tackle Box by Chef Jeff McInnis: Native Florida fisherman turned chef Jeff McInnis, a Top Chef veteran and James Beard semi-finalist nominee, cooks up local seafood like fishtail sliders and chilled stone crab and caviar at this fish shack with a view.

Regatta Grove is located at 3415 Pan American Drive, Miami, FL 33133 at Regatta Harbour. The invitation-only grand opening takes place on Thursday, June 22 at 4pm, with public festivities to follow at 6pm. To stay up to date on all the latest news, follow @regattagrove.