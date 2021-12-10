Miami
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
XXIII Club
Photograph: Courtesy XXIII Club

Here’s your first look at XXIII Club, opening in Miami Beach

Doors swing open on December 17.

Virginia Gil
Written by
Virginia Gil
Advertising

As if the restaurant scene weren’t growing fast enough, nightlife in Miami is also expanding. On Friday, December 17, Miami Beach welcomes XXIII Club, its first new nightclub in a very long time. Opening in the so-called entertainment district—the corridor adjacent to the 1 Hotel South Beach on 23rd Street—the second-generation space packs all the frills of a late-night space.

XXIII Club
Photograph: Courtesy XXIII Club

XXIII Club, or 23 Club, boasts a custom-built sound and lighting system that syncs to more than 250-feet of LED lighting bars and light projectors throughout the space. There’s also a stock-market-style ticker that runs the perimeter of the club, which will come in handy for announcements and advertisements or to keep your zoned-out buddies entertained for hours. Should you desire more neon, there are strategically placed light-up signs with sayings like “305 Till I Die” and “Bitch Don’t Kill My Vibe.” Hanging faux foliage, tropical wallpapered walls and plush leather banquettes hide behind the fancy lightscape.

Like most things these days, 23 Club will be cashless but there will be a Bitcoin ATM should you need to move around some cryptocurrency. Bottle service will also be available online via Tablelist, no more greasing the palm of an angry doorman. And if that wasn’t enough to trip up your aging millennial or Gen-X brain, the club promises “design optics that ensure wait time is kept to a minimum.” Well, isn’t that nice?

XXIII Club
Photograph: Courtesy XXIII Club
XXIII Club
Photograph: Courtesy XXIII Club

Share the story

Latest news

    Advertising

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Time Out magazine

      Site map
      © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.