Here’s your first look at XXIII Club, opening in Miami Beach

As if the restaurant scene weren’t growing fast enough, nightlife in Miami is also expanding. On Friday, December 17, Miami Beach welcomes XXIII Club, its first new nightclub in a very long time. Opening in the so-called entertainment district—the corridor adjacent to the 1 Hotel South Beach on 23rd Street—the second-generation space packs all the frills of a late-night space.

Photograph: Courtesy XXIII Club

XXIII Club, or 23 Club, boasts a custom-built sound and lighting system that syncs to more than 250-feet of LED lighting bars and light projectors throughout the space. There’s also a stock-market-style ticker that runs the perimeter of the club, which will come in handy for announcements and advertisements or to keep your zoned-out buddies entertained for hours. Should you desire more neon, there are strategically placed light-up signs with sayings like “305 Till I Die” and “Bitch Don’t Kill My Vibe.” Hanging faux foliage, tropical wallpapered walls and plush leather banquettes hide behind the fancy lightscape.

Like most things these days, 23 Club will be cashless but there will be a Bitcoin ATM should you need to move around some cryptocurrency. Bottle service will also be available online via Tablelist, no more greasing the palm of an angry doorman. And if that wasn’t enough to trip up your aging millennial or Gen-X brain, the club promises “design optics that ensure wait time is kept to a minimum.” Well, isn’t that nice?

Photograph: Courtesy XXIII Club