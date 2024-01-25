Here's your first look inside Lucky Cat, Gordon Ramsay's Tokyo drinking den-inspired restaurant

Gordan Ramsay has had his eyes set on Miami as of late. After opening Hell's Kitchen in Brickell, the "world's meanest chef" will be opening yet another restaurant in town, this one inspired by Depression-era kissas (jazz pubs) in Tokyo and Shanghai drinking dens. But note, there's nothing depression-era about this space.

Originally from London's posh Mayfair neighborhood, Lucky Cat is Ramsay's Asian-inspired late night lounge and restaurant concept and his first to open stateside. The space is sultry, with velvet booths to sink into, dark fluted walls and art deco light fixtures that keep the space nice and dim. Black neko cats line curved golden shelves and we'd dare you not to order a second round at the sexy little bar inside. The restaurant also features a raw bar, private dining rooms and a chef’s table for special occasions.

Lucky Cat's menu is inspired by popular dishes across the continent from Ramsay's travels. Expect things like sushi and sashimi, buns and dumplings, tempura specialties, and robata-grilled items. There will also be small plates and creative bar snacks, as the venue also doubles as a late night lounge. Additionally, the culinary team has crafted some only in Miami items, including a manilla wagyu roll, smoked shima aji nigiri, baked clay pot glass noodles with Maine lobster and Berkshire pork belly and Lamb Dumplings with Szechuan pepper.

And as its inspiration might suggest, Lucky Cat will feature a robust selection of Japanese whiskeys and premium sakes, alongside wine, beer and Japanese gin. The cocktail program features Asian-inspired riffs on classics, like a Lucky Negroni, Nori Martini, and Rice-Washed Gohan Old Fashioned.

Intrigued yet? Here's your first look inside before the venue opens to the public on February 2nd.