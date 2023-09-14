How to get tickets for Olivia Rodrigo’s Guts tour in Miami

Catch the pop rock phenom in Miami on her debut arena tour in support of her sophomore album, Guts.

Alt-pop princess Olivia Rodrigo just dropped the news that she’ll be embarking on her second-ever concert tour—and debut arena tour—this winter. And yes, the 20-year-old sensation will be making a stop in Miami.

The Guts World Tour (in support of Rodrigo’s second studio album of the same name) will span North America and Europe with a whopping 57 dates (with more to be announced).

It all kicks off in Palm Springs, CA on February 23, 2024 and concludes back in her home state on August 14, 2024 in Inglewood.

Opening acts for the Guts World Tour include The Breeders, PinkPantheress, Chappell Roan and Remi Wolf, depending on the date and city. Keep reading for information on tickets, pre-sale and everything else you need to know.

When is Olivia Rodrigo’s Guts tour coming to Miami?

The Miami tour stop will take place on Wednesday, March 6 at the Kaseya Center in Downtown.

When do Olivia Rodrigo Miami tickets go on sale?

Tickets go on sale through Ticketmaster on September 21, 2023, or through American Express's Early Access on September 20, 2023 (though the latter option is limited to American Express Card Members only).

How can I get tickets?

For both methods, fans are encouraged to register in advance for a chance to buy tickets until September 17, 2023 at 10pm ET.

If you registered through Ticketmaster, you will receive an email on Wednesday, September 20 letting you know if you were randomly selected to participate in the sale. If selected, you’ll receive a unique access code via text the day before the sale begins.If you registered through American Express, you’ll receive an email on Tuesday, September 19 letting you know if you were randomly selected to participate in the sale, along with a unique access code. The Ticketmaster Early Access sale opens on September 20 at 3pm local time.

For both methods, receiving a unique access code does not guarantee you tickets. If you weren’t selected for either sale, you’ll be added to the waitlist and may receive an invite to join the sale at a later date, if any tickets remain.

How much do tickets cost?

Though Ticketmaster prices have yet to be released, Rodrigo’s team has announced that there will be a limited number of tickets available at a later date that will sell for $20 (plus taxes and fees) as part of the new Silver Star program.

These limited-availability tickets must be purchased in pairs, and though the seats will be next to each other, you won’t know where you’re sitting until you pick up the tickets on the day of the show. Seats might be on the floor, lower and upper levels or in limited-view sections.