I went to the iconic Balloon Museum from "Emily in Paris." Here’s what it was like

If you haven’t seen the show, you’ve surely seen it all over your TikTok and Instagram feeds. Stepping into the Balloon Museum’s “Let’s fly” exhibition in Mana Wynwood feels like diving head-first into a fantastical dreamscape—literally.

Upon entering, guests are led through a giant kaleidoscopic tunnel of curved LED screens and mirrors. Created by the OUCHHH collective and dubbed AAI Dataportal of Miami, the very first piece of air-inspired art transports you to a psychedelic cocoon of swirling colored beads. Based on millions of data points from Miami’s digital environment, and specifically, the city's air data, these abstract forms were so hypnotizing, I wasn't sure they could be topped. Of course, I was wrong.

The ethereal tunnel leads you to a dark, cavernous space filled with mind-bending, larger-than-life installations by some of the world's most esteemed artists working in immersive and digital mediums right now. Early on in the exhibition, we came across alien-like flowers that "bloom" as you pedal on a bike, large globes that swing as you push them and glowing orbs seemingly suspended in mid-air.

Video: Alexandra De Angulo for Time Out

Many of the pieces incorporate gentle wind and disorienting electronic soundtracks. As you continue down the path of never-ending art, look left, right and even above you to find dreamy, Dalí-inspired horses (Quadriga by Max Streicher) and a fiery sea of red balloons sprouting from tree branches (Balloon Trees by MyeongBeom Kim).

Photograph: Alexandra De Angulo for Time Out

Created in 2009, Kim's surrealist Balloon Trees seems to be the first Insta opp everyone jumps at, but there’s still so much more to see. Continue into ADA by Karina Smigla-Bobinski, a room scribbled over in pencil, with an interactive twist: Visitors are free to roll, toss and bounce around a giant, helium-inflated sphere with graphite spikes that leaves wild marks on the floors, ceilings and walls.

If that doesn't spark your inner child's imagination, make your way to the enormous balloon bit, a work titled Hyperstellar by Hyperstudio with Quiet Ensemble and Roman Hill. The installation is meant to totally immerse viewers into a mysterious, infinite universe represented by a pool of black balls and a sky-like ceiling of balloons of the same color. This art piece was the star of the show for me—right up until I made it to the VR portion of the exhibit.

Photograph: Alexandra De Angulo for Time Out

The virtual reality work Airscape by Sila Sveta flies you through an ultra-saturated visual journey that's like an exhilarating mashup of a Disney roller coaster ride, a childhood lullaby and a whimsical utopia. Once I took my headset off, I realized I'd been grinning ear to ear the entire time.

After what feels like zipping through another dimension, you may think it ends there, but “Let’s fly” has one more ace up its sleeve. End your journey by walking through a colorful room of balloons dancing and floating all around me to serene melodies. In this space, I was reminded of the carefree emotions of childhood play, innocence and wonder—and the incredible power art has to make us feel.

Before you leave, be sure to snap some final pictures in the museum's highly photogenic exit area, where everyone can find a different scene to love. You can also grab a sweet treat and some balloon art on your way out.

Before you go