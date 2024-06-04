The Balloon Museum from “Emily in Paris” is coming to Miami

Even if you don't watch the Netflix blockbuster about a social media-savvy American girl building brands and breaking hearts in the City of Light, you probably have an idea of Emily in Paris' picture-perfect world. And this highly photogenic immersive exhibit featured in Season 3 is about to float its way over to Miami.

Balloon Museum opens on June 22 at Mana Wynwood, showcasing the inflatable installation works of 20 internationally acclaimed artists through October 6. Experienced by over 4.4 million visitors during its limited runs in Rome, Paris, Milan, Madrid, London, New York and others, the first-of-its-kind exhibition dubbed "Let's Fly" presents larger-than-life contemporary artworks in a hands-on, immersive environment.

What should I expect at the Balloon Museum?

An ideal refuge from the scorching heat and daily storms of summer in Miami, the Balloon Museum invites visitors of all ages to explore the contrast between lightness and heaviness through the medium of air. Visitors are encouraged to interact with the art, touching and feeling the various pieces exhibited. Basically, the exact opposite of the “don’t touch the art” mantra that dominates trips to more traditional museums.

Photograph: Courtesy Balloon Museum

Among the showcased artists will be muralist Camila Falsini, Sasha Frolova (she's the one responsible for the inflatable latex sculptures you won't stop staring at) and Cyril Lancelin, among others. In terms of actual pieces, you can expect a massive inflatable labyrinth with a reflective orb at its center, an LED infinity tunnel, lava lamps and the sorts of trippy projections that you'll itch to post about on Instagram.

How long does it take to get through the Balloon Museum?

It will take you about 90 minutes to do the entire experience, which includes stops at different rooms and the occasional use of VR sets.

Photograph: Courtesy Balloon Museum

How much do tickets cost?

Tickets to the Balloon Museum in Miami start at $29 for children and $39 for adults, with a special $36 rate for Florida residents, students and military members. A waitlist for tickets for the show is currently open right here.