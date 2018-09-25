  • News
III Points announces 2019 lineup: SZA, A$AP Rocky, Beach House and more

By Ryan Pfeffer Posted: Tuesday September 25 2018, 1:10pm

III Points Festival at Mana Wynwood October 6-9, 2016
Photograph: Jason Koerner

III Points fans have had to be extra patient. This year, the born-and-bred in Miami music festival pushed back its date from October to February 15 to avoid those pesky hurricanes, so we’ve had to wait an extra few months to start salivating over its lineup.

Well, folks, that wait is mercifully over. III Points announced its 2019 lineup today and it’s a doozy. Deep breath. Okay, ready?

The artists piling into Mana Wynwood this February include SZA, A$AP Rocky, Erykah Badu, Tyler, the Creator, Beach House, James Blake, the Internet, Blood Orange, Herbie Hancock and tons more. There’s also a whole bunch of local talent like Nick León, Danny Daze, Virgo and a lot (like, a lot) more. You can check out the full lineup below.

Tickets are available right now over at iiipoints.com from $111 to $375 and if you’re anything like us, you’re already searching for that credit card. 

 

