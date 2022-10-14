Is Disney World really increasing its prices?

We’ve got the scoop on new rates for Disney’s Genie Plus service and more.

We all know at least one or two die-hard Disney fans, or maybe you’re even one of them. Either way, you’ve likely caught wind of the new pricing rollouts at Disney’s parks in Florida and California, especially if you’re on social media.

As it does, the internet reacted swiftly and angrily when Deadline broke the news about price hikes earlier this week, with one Twitter user going as far as to say that the fresh increases literally “suck the fun and magic out” of making a pilgrimage to the beloved parks.

Price hikes for Genie Plus, the service that allows guests to avoid long waits in line, officially went into effect on Tuesday. But how much have costs really increased, and does this mean the price of admission, concessions and other experiences are also going up?

Are admission prices increasing at Disney World?

While California’s Disneyland has increased its prices for park admission by nearly 40% over the last five years, Florida’s Walt Disney World will keep its price of admission the same—at least, for now.

Based on seasonal demand, admission to Disney World on the slowest days is currently priced at $109 for a one-day, single-park ticket, with busier dates peaking at $159. These prices aren’t changing in Florida, and multi-day, Park Hopper and annual passes still offer the best value.

What about Disney World Genie Plus prices?

Both Disneyland and Walt Disney World have rolled out new prices for Genie Plus, a ticket add-on that gives guests the ability to bypass lengthy wait times by reserving in advance. Previously $15 regardless of the day, Genie Plus prices will now depend on where you’re going and which day you’re visiting, making planning your trip a tad more complicated.

In October, a Genie Plus add-on will cost anywhere from $15 to $22, depending on how busy the parks are. You won’t know the exact price of the add-on until the day of your visit, at which point you can check the My Disney Experience app and make the purchase. It’s pretty safe to assume the Genie Plus prices will increase on busier days, in tandem with admission.

Any other new price increases at Disney World?

Prices for some individual Lightning Lanes excluded from Genie Plus will also increase depending on the day and the ride’s popularity. For example, last year, Lightning Lane access to a single popular ride ranged from $7 to $20 depending on demand. Now, a single Lighting Lane pass can range from $10 to $22 for the month of October. Many of the character dining experiences, refillable mugs sold at resorts and soft drink prices have all been reported to be on the rise as well.

Still, demand at the parks remains high—especially now that we're approaching high season here in Florida. Disney’s post-pandemic park price hikes have led to a 70% surge in Disney's revenue since 2021.