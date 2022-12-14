It just got a lot easier to fly to Cuba and Paris from Miami

Looking for a quick, international escape from Miami? Popping on a jet and flying to Havana or Paris has suddenly become a lot more accessible thanks to a new batch of nonstop daily flights from Delta Air Lines and French bee.

Following in the steps of JetBlue and American Airlines, which announced 14 new weekly flights to Cuba from Miami and Fort Lauderdale back in September, Delta will resume flying to Havana starting April 10, 2023. For the first time since the pandemic began, the airline will fly two daily nonstop services from Miami International Airport to José Martí International Airport.

Though restrictions have begun to ease over the last year, travel to Cuba as a United States citizen isn’t so simple. Visiting as a tourist is still banned, but the Biden Administration reinstated group people-to-people educational travel earlier this year, carving a pathway for legal visits to the island. Make sure you do your research before booking.

If you’ve got your sights set on a more far-flung destination, France's low-cost, long-haul airline, French bee, finally launches its first flights from Miami to Paris this weekend. The nonstop route will fly three times per week (Thursday, Saturday and Monday), with rates as low as $281 for a one-way seat in Economy class.

Travelers can choose from three ticket tiers: basic economy, smart or premium, which range in comforts and costs—including the allowance of checked bags, complimentary beverage service and in-flight meals. Fares can also be mixed and matched, so maybe spring for that premium seat if you’re anticipating any hint of a hangover on your flight home.

French bee already flies from San Francisco, Los Angeles and New York. Miami (MIA) will commence flights to Paris (ORY) on December 15, departing every Monday, Thursday and Saturday at 9pm (8 hours and 45 minutes to ORY), arriving the following day at 11:40am—just in time for a late Parisian breakfast.