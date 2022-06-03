It’s a washout: Up to 10 inches of rain expected for Miami this weekend

The unofficial start of summer is here. No, we don’t mean Memorial Day (which, yes, has passed), we’re talking about hurricane season 2022 (June 1–Nov 30) and the inevitable deluge it brings with it. Floridians can expect an above-average hurricane season, with the NOAA forecasting approximately 14 to 21 named storms—of which about half could turn into hurricanes, including three to six major hurricanes (category 3, 4 or 5). And it all starts this weekend with our first official tropical storm watch.



Tropical Storm Alex (formerly known as Agatha while it made its way through the Pacific) is headed our way this weekend, and South Florida is officially under a tropical storm watch as of this morning. According to the National Weather Service, folks should prepare for winds reaching approximately 39 to 57 miles per hour, major flooding as streets, parking lots and underpasses become submerged and a potential storm surge of about one foot above the ground. Most of South Florida will get four to nine inches of rain, though we can’t rule out that some neighborhoods may exceed 10 inches, reports NBC 6. There’s also the potential for several tornadoes.

Potential for major flooding continues to be the main concern across South Florida as Potential Tropical Cyclone One approaches the region. For the latest potential impacts for South Florida, visit our tropical portal at: https://t.co/w7ofLAcCCC #flwx pic.twitter.com/8WnWWtI8aS — NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) June 3, 2022

Miami should return to its typical humid summertime pattern by Sunday when afternoon showers and thunderstorms are expected to resume their regular schedule. If this is your first hurricane season in Miami (looking at you, transplants), we suggest checking out Miami-Dade County’s hurricane preparedness guide before joining your neighbor’s tropical storm party this weekend.



