It’s official: Florida suspends all local lockdown restrictions

We’re not sure who here thought Florida was anything but a free-for-all as it relates to lockdown (and everything else, really) but Gov. DeSantis has made it official today. On Monday, May 3, he signed an executive order that lifts all local emergency orders throughout the state.

This new mandate prohibits county and city governments from enforcing any form of restrictions for the public, including curfews, mask mandates and capacity limits. Our own reopening plans, such as City of Miami’s Stand Up Miami and Miami-Dade’s New Normal Guide, will cease to be relevant. Any future orders by local governments will need to be specific (for example, Miami Beach’s recent spring break curfew) and enacted in seven-day increments totaling no more than 42 days.

Gov. DeSantis shared the news via live press conference, adding that private businesses can continue to uphold their own rules so long as they’re not mandated by local officials. This further reinforces his March 2021 executive order, banning any Florida business from requiring customers to show proof they’ve been vaccinated against COVID-19, which the Miami Herald reported. At this point, the governor doesn’t think it’s necessary to continue to police citizens, he said.

All of this is to say, go on as usual, Miami. Keep on keeping on.