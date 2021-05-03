Miami
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Miami during lockdown
Photograph: Shutterstock

It’s official: Florida suspends all local lockdown restrictions

Governor Ron DeSantis signed an executive order suspending all emergency orders at the state, county and city levels.

By
Virginia Gil
Advertising

We’re not sure who here thought Florida was anything but a free-for-all as it relates to lockdown (and everything else, really) but Gov. DeSantis has made it official today. On Monday, May 3, he signed an executive order that lifts all local emergency orders throughout the state.

This new mandate prohibits county and city governments from enforcing any form of restrictions for the public, including curfews, mask mandates and capacity limits. Our own reopening plans, such as City of Miami’s Stand Up Miami and Miami-Dade’s New Normal Guide, will cease to be relevant. Any future orders by local governments will need to be specific (for example, Miami Beach’s recent spring break curfew) and enacted in seven-day increments totaling no more than 42 days.

Gov. DeSantis shared the news via live press conference, adding that private businesses can continue to uphold their own rules so long as they’re not mandated by local officials. This further reinforces his March 2021 executive order, banning any Florida business from requiring customers to show proof they’ve been vaccinated against COVID-19, which the Miami Herald reported. At this point, the governor doesn’t think it’s necessary to continue to police citizens, he said.

All of this is to say, go on as usual, Miami. Keep on keeping on.

Share the story

Latest news

    Advertising

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Time Out magazine

      Site map
      © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.