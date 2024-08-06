J. Wakefield, one of Wynwood’s longest-running taprooms, is closing

The independently owned craft brewery and taproom J. Wakefield has announced that it will be closing. Its last days open in Wynwood will be October 26 and 27, 2024.

The microbrewery on Northwest 24th Street helped give the fledgling arts district its quirky, free-spirited identity back when it debuted in 2015, combining two great American pastimes, Star Wars and beer. For nearly a decade, murals of Yoda and Han Solo have presided over the creation and consumption of delicious J. Wakefield originals like the El Jefe and the Hops 4 Teacher.

Though tight on indoor space, J. Wakefield has always welcomed the community with wide arms, hosting countless pop-ups (Ted’s Burgers, Cowy Burger and the Wolf of Tacos, to name a few) and block parties on its front patio. What this spot has done not just for beer in Miami, but for burgers, is priceless.

“It is with a heavy heart that we share some bittersweet news with all of you,” reads today’s joint announcement from John Wakefield’s @jwakefieldbeer and general manager Maria Cabre’s Instagram accounts. “After almost a decade of serving this beloved community of Wynwood, and everyone that traveled from afar to visit our taproom, we will be closing its doors.”

The post elaborates on the decision, citing the “ever-changing landscape of the neighborhood” and its challenges as the primary reasons for closing the brewery. Earlier this year, Wynwood suffered the loss of its first-ever brewery, Wynwood Brewing Company, and not long before that, Dogfish Head and Concrete Beach also shuttered.

But it’s not all bad news. According to the announcement, the team is already searching for a new location. In the meantime, “We will continue to craft the same quality beers you have come to love and will stay actively engaged in the community through events, tap takeovers and collaborations around the city,” the statement says.

“Thank you once again for being such a crucial part of our journey. We will miss you dearly, but we look forward to seeing you at our upcoming events, and of course, at our new location in the near future.”

At the time of writing, the announcement has nearly 1,900 likes and over 200 comments lamenting the end of an era. This one from user @themotleyway sums up our feelings nicely: “When you think of Wynwood, you think of J. Wakefield. Next chapter will be epic.”