Kendall is about to get one of Miami’s most popular Latin clubs

TuCandela has been responsible for quite a few hangovers over the past few years. The never not crowded Brickell Colombian club is the sort of place you go if you want to scream your way through a few tequila shots, get sweaty with a man on stilts and not remember any of it the following morning.

But this month, TuCandela is taking its talents beyond Brickell and opening a third location in…West Kendall? Hold on. We have to check our notes real quick.

Yeah. Wow. Okay, West Kendall it is! TuCandela will open the doors to its new home in—hold on, we have to check one more time.

Alright. It’s true. TuCandela is opening a new location in West Kendall inside outdoor shopping complex the Palms at Town & Country on Friday August 31 at 8405 Mills Drive. The occasion will be celebrated with a ribbon cutting ceremony at 4pm and the party won’t stop till 5am. This is—if you live in Kendall and happen to be a fan of Tucandela’s vibes—very good news for your gas tank. Your party commute just got a whole lot easier. The hangover, though? That’s still going to suck.

