Kids can ride the Brightline for $5 all summer long

Looking for a fun, inexpensive way to get the kids out of the house this summer? Brightline, Florida’s eco-friendly, intercity rail, has rolled out its Kids Summer Passport program for another season.

While school’s out (through September 5), parents can take advantage of $5 kid fares and complimentary, same-day admission to South Florida’s top kid-approved destinations. Children aged 12 and under are eligible for the program, which also includes chances to earn prizes and collect stickers in their Summer Passport books.

To get started, purchase your Brightline tickets (kids’ fares are just $5 with the purchase of any adult SMART fare) and stop by the guest services counter at any Brightline station to pick up a passport. While you’re aboard, enjoy complimentary high-speed internet access via the newly implemented Starlink broadband service, engineered and operated by SpaceX.

Photograph: Courtesy Brightline

Once you’ve arrived at your destination, show your Brightline tickets to get free admission for the kiddos at Cox Science Center and Aquarium (West Palm Beach), Palm Beach Zoo (West Palm Beach), Museum of Discovery and Science (Fort Lauderdale), Miami Children’s Museum (Miami) and Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science (Miami).

Don’t forget to collect passport stickers as you visit all five of Brightline’s South Florida stations, which include Miami, Aventura, Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton and West Palm Beach. The more you visit, the better your prizes. At Level 1 (four stickers), collect a swag bag from guest services. At Level 2 (eight stickers), earn four tickets to a Miami Marlins or Inter Miami CF game.

If you manage to hit Level 3, you’ll be rewarded with round-trip SMART tickets for a family of four (two adults, two children) to Brghtline’s shiny new Orlando station. Talk about summer vacation goals!