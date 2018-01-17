Lincoln Road is putting on a whole bunch of free music in 2018

This year, Miami Beach’s Lincoln Road will be putting on quite a bit of free, live music performances as part of the district’s Live on Lincoln series.

In addition to the weekly live jazz, blues, pop and world music—which you can catch at 1100 Lincoln Road every Saturday and Sunday from 1pm to 4pm—there will be new additions like tango, performances from the South Beach Chamber Ensemble and the New World Symphony.

Tango lovers can catch live performances monthly from 7pm to 10pm on Lincoln Road’s 800 block on the following dates:

January 13

February 10

March 10

April 14

May 12

And the South Beach Chamber Ensemble will perform on the Second Saturday of the month—now through May—at the Euclid Oval. To see members of the New World Symphony, go to the Miami Beach Community Church (1620 Drexel Avenue) immediately after their scheduled performances on the following dates:

January 20

February 17

March 10

March 24

April 7

April 28

May 5

And, yes, it's all free and open to the public.

