Lionel Messi is coming to Miami

The Argentine soccer superstar is reportedly set to make his Major League Soccer debut with Inter Miami.

Argentina’s legendary Lionel Messi—widely regarded as one of the greatest players of all time—is gearing up to sign with Major League Soccer's Inter Miami.

At least, that’s according to a June 7 Tweet from award-winning sports journalist Guillem Balague. The footie icon has reportedly turned down offers from Saudi Arabia and a return to Barcelona to seal the deal.

After two seasons of playing with France’s Paris Saint-Germain Football Club, and the rest of his career spent with Barcelona, the sought-after, 35-year-old free agent finally comes stateside in what would be a landmark victory for the league.

Though it’s less competitive than its European counterpart, MLS is a growing league that likely affords Messi future opportunities for club ownership. Joining Inter Miami also conveniently places the star in South Florida ahead of the U.S.-hosted 2024 Copa America and 2026 World Cup.

Plus, Messi’s already got a sweet $9 million apartment at the Porsche Design Tower in Sunny Isles, where his luxury car allegedly has its own elevator.

In 2018, Miami celebrated its very first Major League Soccer team, Inter Miami, delivered by one of the biggest (and most chiseled) faces in the sport: owner David Beckham.