Photograph: Courtesy Okeydokey

Look inside the new three-story food hall coming to Brickell

Okeydokey debuts this month with six concepts and live entertainment.

Falyn Wood
Written by
Falyn Wood
Miami’s food hall trend has shown no sign of slowing down. The city’s latest multi-concept culinary destination, Okeydokey, is set to open on Friday, April 28 in Brickell.

Spanning three floors in a shiny standalone building just steps from Brickell City Centre, Okeydokey brands itself as a “food-driven dining and entertainment” hub. The 15,000-square-foot indoor-outdoor space comprises six full-service kitchens, three bars and a 3,000-square-foot outdoor patio, seating just over 300 guests.

Upon entering Okeydokey’s warm, vintage-glam interior, a hostess will lead you to your table on either the first or second floor. From there, you can order food from any of the concepts by scanning a QR code on your phone, though tableside assistance is also available from a dedicated server.

Okeydokey Brickell
Photograph: Courtesy Okeydokey

On the culinary side, first-floor concepts include Little Bird (rotisserie chicken and burgers from the Doce Provisions team), Yoso Ramen (Japanese), MAC (Asian fusion from chef Michael Castino), Dal Plin (Italian) and JAFFA (Israeli from chef Yaniv Cohen). On the second floor, Coffee Break serves artisanal coffee, croissants, pies, empanadas and fresh-pressed juices.

Okeydokey’s three bars will serve a menu of signature cocktails made with premium liquors, fresh-pressed juices, homemade syrups and exotic garnishes, plus beer, wine and sake. Cocktails include the Freshly Squeezed, a refreshing combination of vodka, St. Germain and fresh strawberries; Sun's Out, Buns Out, an Old Fashioned spiced with ginger, cinnamon and orange bitters; and the Bye Fe-Lychee!, a tiki-style cocktail made with reposado tequila, sake, lychee puree, mint and grapefruit.

Okeydokey Brickell
Photograph: Courtesy Okeydokey

A second phase will include the opening of Okeydokey’s third, adults-only floor. Though an opening date has yet to be announced, expect an expanded cocktail program and nightly entertainment including live music, DJs and more.

Okeydokey is the brainchild of French businessman, co-founder and CEO Stephane Benkemoun, whose aim was to transform a fast-casual dining concept into a refined, experiential destination. Located at 268 SW 8th St, Miami, Okeydokey will be open Monday through Saturday from 11am to 11pm and Sunday from 11am to 10pm. Coffee Break will be open daily from 8am.

Okeydokey Brickell
Photograph: Courtesy Okeydokey

