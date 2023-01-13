Miami International Airport has officially been ranked one of the worst in all of the U.S.

Experts have run the numbers and, to no one’s surprise, MIA is officially a cluster.

Using data from the Bureau of Transportation Statistics, analysts from the Family Destinations Guide devised a system to rank the United States’ very worst airports for travel in 2022 and Miami International made the list at number five.

Three additional Florida airports were actually ranked worse than MIA, including Tampa International Airport in the fourth spot and Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport at number three. Though apparently, no airport is more horrendous than Orlando International Airport, which took first place as the country's worst airport for travel in 2022.

The study mainly looked at statistics around flight delays and cancellations, pretty much everyone's primary source of anxiety when it comes to traveling. According to the Transportation Bureau, U.S. travelers endured nearly 1.5 million delayed flights in 2022, a number which frankly makes us want to just give up and stay home in 2023.

Here is the full ranking of the worst airports for traveling in 2022:

1. Orlando International Airport in Orlando, Florida: 28.24% of flights delayed in 2022

2. Newark Liberty International Airport in Newark, New Jersey: 26.51% of flights delayed in 2022

3. Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in Fort Lauderdale, Florida: 26.1% of flights delayed in 2022

4. Tampa International Airport in Tampa, Florida: 25.48% of flights delayed in 2022

5. Miami International Airport in Miami, Florida: 24.4% of flights delayed in 2022

6. Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas, Nevada: 24.34% of flights delayed in 2022

7. Chicago Midway International Airport in Chicago, Illinois: 24.11% of flights delayed in 2022

8. John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York, New York: 24.08% of flights delayed in 2022

9. Boston Logan International Airport in Boston, Massachusetts: 23.33% of flights delayed in 2022

10. Baltimore/Washington International Airport in Baltimore, Maryland: 22.41% of flights delayed in 2022

Obviously, Floridians are fighting an uphill battle when it comes to flying, but New Jersey's EWR, Vegas' LAS, Chicago's MDW and New York's JFK airports are making us feel slightly better about ourselves.

The outlet also looked at the airports with the fewest delays around the country by some considered to be the best hubs out there.

The best airports for traveling in 2022:

1. Salt Lake City International Airport in Salt Lake City, Utah: 14.18% of flights delayed in 2022

2. Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport in Atlanta, Georgia: 16.19% of flights delayed in 2022

3. Seattle-Tacoma International Airport in Seattle, Washington: 16.49% of flights delayed in 2022

4. Tampa International Airport in Tampa, Florida: 25.48% of flights delayed in 2022

5. Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport in Minneapolis, Minnesota: 16.51% of flights delayed in 2022

6. Detroit Metropolitan Airport in Detroit, Michigan: 16.63% of flights delayed in 2022

7. San Francisco International Airport in San Francisco, California: 16.64% of flights delayed in 2022

8. George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston, Texas: 16.67% of flights delayed in 2022

9. Charlotte-Douglas International Airport in Charlotte, North Carolina: 17.93% of flights delayed in 2022

10. Chicago O'Hare International Airport in Chicago, Illinois: 18.13% of flights delayed in 2022