Miami is one of the top 10 most dog-friendly cities in the U.S.

We’ve all seen a lady walking around Publix with a small white dog in a stroller. Your friend probably has a poodle or labradoodle that is always styled with chic bows (and gets groomed weekly).

Or maybe your mom’s favorite child is the puppy she never wanted that now has its own car seat. Whatever the case, one thing is for sure: Miamians love their dogs, and now there’s data that confirms it.

According to a recent study, Miami is one of the top 10 most dog-friendly cities in the United States, taking the No. 7 spot. The data shows that the 305 is home to more than 450 affordable dog-friendly hotels and over 230 restaurants where they roll out the red carpet for Fido.

Beyond the good eats and iconic hotels, you and your fur baby can frolic at even more quintessential Miami spots, like dog-friendly beaches and cultural destinations. Head over to Hobie Beach to catch some sun and waves while your pooch is free to roll around and mingle with other doggos splashing in the shallow surf.

For a bit of oceanfront exercise, take your four-legged companion on a leashed run along the breezy Miami Beach Boardwalk or at South Pointe Park. Dogs are also welcome at the Miami Beach Botanical Gardens, where you can stroll together on a self-guided tour.

If you’re in the mood for some high-fashion window shopping, leash up and strut through the Design District to find several dog-friendly spots. Pristine, treelined sidewalks and funky public art installations make this neighborhood a haven for dog lovers, art aficionados and shopaholics alike.

From the beaches and parks to the outdoor cafés and restaurants, what dog wouldn't be begging for a sunny day in the Magic City? It’s no wonder Miami has become known for its dog-loving culture, and the stats don’t lie.

To run the study, the research team from pet supplies company Tractor Supply gathered data from multiple sources, including AllTrails and Booking.com, creating a comprehensive index of dog-friendly U.S. cities. The team considered the number of dog-welcoming hotels in each city and their nightly rates using a points system. Data was calculated per 100,000 people to eliminate population-dense cities ranking unfairly. See how other cities stacked up below.

Top 10 Dog-Friendly Cities in the United States