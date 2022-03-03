Humans are at a distinct advantage when it comes to planning a day at one of the best Miami beaches (plus we have the option of taking a dip in one of the best Miami swimming pools any time we want). But this city is actually pretty accommodating to our four-legged companions, offering up plenty of dog-friendly Miami restaurants and, of course, a handful of idyllic options for hanging out by the water with our pups. Some are open all week and others only for select days and hours, so it’s wise to plan ahead and know the rules before you go. Ready for an awesome beach day with your doggo? Study up below and remember to pack plenty of water for your good boy/girl—plus, like, an extra 4,000 towels because they are going to get very sandy and smelly.