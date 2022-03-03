Miami
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Dog beach
Photograph: Unsplash/Danielle MacInnes

The best dog-friendly beaches in Miami to cool off with your pooch

Chill out, splash around and catch some rays with your furry BFF at the best dog-friendly beaches in Miami.

Falyn Wood
Written by
Ryan Pfeffer
&
Falyn Wood
Advertising

Humans are at a distinct advantage when it comes to planning a day at one of the best Miami beaches (plus we have the option of taking a dip in one of the best Miami swimming pools any time we want). But this city is actually pretty accommodating to our four-legged companions, offering up plenty of dog-friendly Miami restaurants and, of course, a handful of idyllic options for hanging out by the water with our pups. Some are open all week and others only for select days and hours, so it’s wise to plan ahead and know the rules before you go. Ready for an awesome beach day with your doggo? Study up below and remember to pack plenty of water for your good boy/girl—plus, like, an extra 4,000 towels because they are going to get very sandy and smelly.

Where to find the best dog beach in Miami

Bark Beach
Photograph: Flickr cc/Roger Smith

1. Bark Beach

  • Attractions
  • Beaches
  • North Beach

Located inside the North Beach Oceanside Park between 80th and 81st Street Beach, this little chunk of paradise is only open to dogs Friday through Saturday from 1:30pm to 5:30pm, so plan accordingly. Like most beaches in North Beach, things are pretty chill and relaxed. Though only a small portion of this beach is designated for dogs, there’s still plenty of room for fetch and swimming. The entrance is on Collins and 81st Street.

Read more
Haulover Beach
Photograph: Courtesy @rigatoni_aldente

2. Haulover Beach

  • Things to do
  • Play spaces
  • Miami

The dog beach at Haulover is one of the more popular dog beaches in Miami thanks to its wide strip of sand and friendly atmosphere. Dog lovers of all sorts gather here from 8am to 4pm (those are the hours when dogs are allowed on the sand) to let their dogs run around and get sandy. On weekends, expect quite a lot of happy dogs. This beach is as appealing to humans as it is to canines: beautiful, spacious and low-key with plenty of amenities including easily accessible public restrooms, dog and human shower areas, plenty of parking and a large grassy dog park just steps away from the beach.

Read more
Advertising
Hobie Beach
Photograph: Courtesy CC/Flickr/osseous

3. Hobie Beach

  • Attractions
  • Beaches
  • Miami

This man-made beach off Rickenbacker Causeway isn’t winning any beauty contests. The beach itself is shallow, a little narrow and rocky. But it’s fairly accessible and your pooch is allowed to play off-leash (plus it’s great for windsurfing, if that’s your thing). You’ll find parking here easier than most other beaches and we doubt your dog will mind some aesthetic issues. Hang back in the shade during the day (there’s plenty) or come later to catch the sunset over the Downtown skyline. It’s really something.

Read more
South Pointe Park
Photograph: @patch_06

4. South Pointe Park

  • Attractions
  • Beaches
  • South of Fifth

So, technically South Pointe Park is not a dog beach. But this park is literally right next to the beach and is not only super dog-friendly but offers some gorgeous water views for you and your hairy best friend. Your good boy or girl will be able to hear the waves—just not swim in them. In a city short on dog beaches, you’ve got to take what you can get. Your pup can still get wet by frolicking around in the park’s showers.

Read more
Advertising
Hollywood Dog Beach
Photograph: Unsplash/Danielle MacInnes

5. Hollywood Dog Beach

  • Things to do
  • Walks and tours

Here’s an option just in case you’re closer to Broward or want a change of scenery. Hollywood’s beaches generally have an older, more subdued crowd. Located between Pershing and Custer Streets, Hollywood Dog Beach is open Monday through Thursday, 9am to 5pm and Friday through Sunday 9am to 3pm. Full of animal lovers and quite a pretty spot to park for a day, you can find more outdoor activities at the adjacent Anne Kolb Nature Center.

Read more
Dog Park at Margaret Pace Park
Photograph: Courtesy Miami-Dade Parks & Recreation

6. Dog Park at Margaret Pace Park

This spot isn’t technically a beach, but the bayfront Margaret Pace Park offers plenty of gorgeous water views and green space to lounge and picnic day or night with your pup in tow. If they’re craving an off-leash romp, Margaret Pace also boasts a large designated dog park with separate sections for big and small breeds. It’s super popular, offering plenty of opportunities to mingle with other dog lovers while watching the epic puppy party.

Show moreLoading animation
Recommended
    You may also like
      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Time Out magazine

        Site map
        © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.