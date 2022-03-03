Located inside the North Beach Oceanside Park between 80th and 81st Street Beach, this little chunk of paradise is only open to dogs Friday through Saturday from 1:30pm to 5:30pm, so plan accordingly. Like most beaches in North Beach, things are pretty chill and relaxed. Though only a small portion of this beach is designated for dogs, there’s still plenty of room for fetch and swimming. The entrance is on Collins and 81st Street.
Humans are at a distinct advantage when it comes to planning a day at one of the best Miami beaches (plus we have the option of taking a dip in one of the best Miami swimming pools any time we want). But this city is actually pretty accommodating to our four-legged companions, offering up plenty of dog-friendly Miami restaurants and, of course, a handful of idyllic options for hanging out by the water with our pups. Some are open all week and others only for select days and hours, so it’s wise to plan ahead and know the rules before you go. Ready for an awesome beach day with your doggo? Study up below and remember to pack plenty of water for your good boy/girl—plus, like, an extra 4,000 towels because they are going to get very sandy and smelly.