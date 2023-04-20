Miami
Timeout

Brickell Miami
Photograph: Shutterstock

Miami is the most Instagrammable city on the East Coast, according to this new study

Because #miami.

Falyn Wood
Written by
Falyn Wood
We didn’t really need a “study” to know that Miami is one of the world’s most sought-after destinations. Nonetheless, we’ll happily take a compliment.

According to a recent analysis of 18 major cities along the East Coast, Miami is the most Instagrammable of them all. The website New Jersey Real Estate Network based its ranking on hashtags, and Miami tallied the most with a whopping 85 million tags on the social media platform.

Aside from our iconic beaches, the study listed historic sites and marketplaces among the most common #miami snaps—so don’t ever say the Magic City lacks #culture. In total, Florida pulled in 124 million posts across its four principal cities (Miami, Orlando, Tampa and Jacksonville).

Surprisingly, #atlanta beat out #newyorkcity for the second most ’grammed East Coast city, with 40 million tags (though #nyc brings up more than 141M posts, so draw your own conclusions). Do you think hashtags are a fair indicator of a town’s worth? Keep reading for the study’s full ranking.

The most Instagrammable cities on the East Coast

  1. Miami: #miami - 85M
  2. Atlanta: #atlanta - 40M
  3. New York City: #newyorkcity - 34M
  4. Boston: #boston - 25M
  5. Orlando: #orlando - 24M
  6. Philadelphia: #philadelphia - 12M
  7. Washington, D.C.: #washingtondc - 11M
  8. Tampa: #tampa - 11M
  9. Baltimore: #baltimore - 9M
  10. Charlotte: #charlottenc - 4M
  11. Jacksonville: #jacksonville - 4M
  12. Providence: #providence - 2M
  13. Buffalo: #buffalony - 2M
  14. Virginia Beach: #virginiabeach - 2M
  15. Raleigh: #raleighnc - 2M
  16. Richmon: #richmonva - 1M
  17. Newark: #newarknj - 605,550
  18. Hartford: #hartfordct - 301,993

