Miami Music Week 2023 Artist to Watch: HoneyLuv

If you haven’t heard of HoneyLuv yet, listen up.

The rising DJ and producer known for her hit club tracks “365 (Thr33 6ix 5ive)” and “Your Tongue” was named an “Up Next” talent by the New York Times, a “Dance Artist to Watch” by Billboard and a “Future Star” by BBC Radio 1 Dance—all in the span of a year. In January, she earned a spot in Beatport Next’s Class of 2023.

Born Taylor Character in Cleveland, Ohio, HoneyLuv’s trajectory breaking through during the pandemic to become one of the most exciting new voices in dance music has been whip-fast and full of precision twists and turns, sort of like the drones she operated while serving in the Navy. In those days, she'd spend her time after work teaching herself how to DJ in the barracks, stationed near Malibu. Before then, she was an NCAA basketball athlete.

Now, the L.A.-based artist is making the rounds at some of the world’s most coveted clubs and music festivals, including Electric Forest, Outside Lands, Okeechobee Fest and HARD Summer—and sharing the stage with house music legends and mentors like MK and Kevin Saunderson, among others.

Photograph: Nikki Cram HoneyLuv

Ahead of a busy European tour schedule—and a whopping seven back-to-back sets during Miami Music Week 2023—we caught up with HoneyLuv to chat about finding her sound (“deep, groovy, sexy”), getting inspired, and what to expect for Miami Music Week and beyond, including a fresh collab track with fellow Midwest house maven, Seth Troxler.

Where are you now, and what have you been up to lately?

I am currently in Bangkok, Thailand. I’m here on vacation, so I’ve just been a tourist for the past week, just decompressing and resetting for when I'm back on the road for shows.

How do you curate your DJ sets for different cities and events—what's your process like?

I always like to find songs that represent the city or artists who are from the city and, if I have a dope edit of one of their songs, I’m definitely going to play it. But I usually just do some research and incorporate it into my HoneyLuv flavor if it fits.

When it comes to your productions, how would you describe your sound?

I’m still trying to find my sound, but I think I’m closing in on what I want the HoneyLuv sound to be. I would have to say deep, groovy, sexy, infused with hip-hop elements and heavily influenced by the ’90s Chicago house era.

Photograph: Nikki Cram HoneyLuv

What are some of your inspirations when you first sit down to make a track?

I would have to say traveling and listening to all different types of music in the countries I have visited. When I’m there in my studio, I try to find those unique sounds that I may have heard while traveling and cool sounds that I may have heard from my R&B playlist that’s heavily on rotation.

What should we expect from your party with Seth Troxler at Space? How did this Miami Music Week matchup come together?

Man, expect the unexpected. It will definitely be one of the parties that stands out for that week. I mean this was a surprise but not a surprise. Seth and I have a collab coming out on his label next month, so this was just another part of the story.

You've played Miami a few times now—at Miami Music Week, Space and Floyd—what would you say sets Miami crowds apart from other cities?

I would say Miami is on its European flow when it comes to house music. They are open to any and everything and appreciate the music and are risk-takers, which I really like.

People have this certain stigma about people who do serve, and to them, I don’t fit that.

What's one thing you have to do when you visit Miami?

I have to go to Ceviche 105. The food there is amazing, so it’s a must.

One thing you can't travel without?

My oud. I have to smell good 24/7.

Is there anything people get wrong about you, or something people are surprised to learn about you?

People are really surprised that I was in the Navy. I feel people have this certain stigma about people who do serve, and to them, I don’t fit that, so they are always shocked to hear that I did.

What's coming up for the rest of 2023?

Well for 2023, expect a lot of European dates and expect music that is forming into what the HoneyLuv sound will be. There will also be a lot of dope collabs music-wise and a lot of amazing b2bs that I’m super excited about.

Your 2023 mantra?

Nothing is impossible—go for it.

HoneyLuv's Miami Music Week 2023 Schedule

March 22: Black Brother Black Sister Showcase at Floyd with Seth Troxler; set time TBA

March 23: Defected Records Showcase at Sagamore Hotel with Idris Elba and others; set time 3:30 to 4:45pm

March 23: Deep Root Tribe Showcase at W Hotel with Bontan and others; set time 8:15 to 9:15pm

March 24: MK & Friends Showcase at National Hotel with MK and others; set time 9:30 to 11pm

March 24: Black Book Records Showcase at Oasis with Harry Romero and others; set time midnight to 1:30am

March 25: A-Trak & Friends Showcase at Oasis with Hank K and others; set time TBA

March 26: He.She.They Showcase at Toe Jam with Maya Jane Coles and others; set time TBA