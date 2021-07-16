After the wild and crazy ride that was 2020, we’ve never been happier to welcome back Miami Spice. Organized by the Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau’s (GMCVB), the two-month prix-fixe dining program returns for its 20th year, offering discounted, three-course menus at select restaurants throughout Miami-Dade. This year, there are nearly 140 participating spots offering lunch/brunch and dinner for $28 and $42, respectively. Prices are up slightly from two years ago when lunch was $23 and dinner was $42, but what’s a couple of bucks in the larger scheme of things? Even with less participation and higher pricing, the meals are more tantalizing than ever as restaurants are seizing the opportunity to welcome back diners and show off their stuff. Think bone marrow, filet mignon and seared Hudson Valley foie gras, among other gourmet offerings, plus plenty of Friday and Saturday evening options for a fancy night out that won’t break the bank.

No travel summer plans? No problem. You can eat your way around the world, sampling food from India, Japan, France and other far-flung places you may not get to visit this year. You can have a peek at most of the menus right now on the Miami Spice website, but let us warn you: it’s a lot. We’ll be narrowing the field with menu recommendations in the coming weeks. In the meantime, peruse the list below and, whichever spot you choose, remember that drinks, tax and tip are not included. Be as generous as you can be—the hospitality industry desperately needs it.

Full List of Restaurants Participating in Miami Spice 2021

• 107 Steak and Bar

• 1111 Peruvian Bistro

• Seven Spices Restaurant & Lounge

• 94th Aero Squadron Restaurant

• Addikt Modern Kitchen

• Amare Ristorante

• Amore Restaurant & Bar

• Anacapri Italian Restaurant & Wine Bar (Pinecrest location)

• Aromas Del Peru (Coral Gables location)

• Artisan Beach House

• Atlantikós at the St. Regis Bal Harbour

• Azabu

• Back Door Monkey

• Bakan

• Baleen Kitchen

• Baoli

• Barsecco

• Bellmónt Spanish Restaurant

• Blue Collar

• Blue Matisse

• Blue Ribbon Sushi Bar & Grill

• Boulud Sud

• Bourbon Steak

• Brasserie Brickell Key

• Brasserie Central

• Bulla Gastrobar (Coral Gables, Doral, and the Falls locations)

• Byblos

• Café Catula Fine Restaurant and Art Gallery

• Cafe Americano (South Beach location)

• Café La Trova

• Caffe Vialetto

• Caña Restaurant and Lounge

• Cantina Beach

• Casablanca on the Bay

• Chica

• Corsair Kitchen & Bar

• Crust

• Da Tang Zhen Wei

• Diya Miami

• Doc B’s Fresh Kitchen

• Doma Restaurant

• Donna Mare Trattoria

• Drunken Dragon

• Edge Steak & Bar

• Esotico Miami

• Estiatorio Milos

• Fi’lia Restaurant

• Fiola Miami

• Fogo de Chão Brazilian Steakhouse

• Fontana at the Biltmore

• Fuego y Mar

• Gitano Miami at Casa Faena

• Glass & Vine

• Habitat

• Hakkasan

• Hard Rock Cafe (Miami location)

• Havana 1957 (Ocean Drive location)

• IL Mulino NY (Sunny Isles Beach location)

• Jaguar Latin-American Kitchen

• Jaya, at the Setai

• Juvia Miami

• Kao Sushi & Grill

• Katsuya South Beach

• Komodo

• La Cerveceria De Barrio

• La Giulietta

• La Terraza Café & Bar

• Le Zoo Restaurant

• Lido Restaurant and Bayside Grill

• Lightkeepers

• LT Steak & Seafood

• Marion

• Mercato Della Pescheria

• Mignonette

• Maia House

• Marea 1939 at the National Hotel

• Market at Edition

• Mayami Mexicantina

• Mi’Talia Kitchen and Bar

• NiDo Caffe e Ristorante

• Novecento (Aventura, Brickell, Doral, and Key Biscayne locations)

• Ola Restaurant

• Old Lisbon (Sunset Drive location)

• O’lima Signature Cuisine

• Orange Blossom

• Osteria Del Teatro

• Palat

• Planta

• Planta Queen

• Pao by Paul Qui at Faena Miami Beach

• Pascal’s On Ponce

• Peacock Garden Bistro

• Perl By Chef IP

• Phuc Yea

• Pisco y Nazca (Doral and Kendall locations)

• Pubbelly Sushi (Aventura, Brickell, Dadeland, and Miami Beach locations)

• Public Square

• Red South Beach

• Reunion Ktchn Bar

• Rioja Grille

• Root & Bone

• RWSB at the W South Beach

• Sardinia Enoteca Ristorante

• Sawa Restaurant & Lounge

• Scarpetta by Scott Conant

• Seasons 52

• Serafina Aventura

• Shula’s Steak 2

• Stiltsville Fish Bar

• STK Miami Beach

• Strada in the Grove

• Strand at Carillon Miami, The

• Strawberry Moon

• StripSteak by Michael Mina

• Stubborn Seed

• Sushi Garage

• Swan

• Sweet Liberty

• Talavera Cocina Mexicana

• Tanuki Miami

• Tap 42 Craft Kitchen & Bar (Aventura, Coral Gables, and Midtown Miami locations)

• Texas de Brazil (Miami Beach location)

• The Bazaar by José Andrés

• The Ocean Grill

• Tigertail + Mary

• Toro Toro

• Toscana Divino

• Truluck’s Ocean’s Finest Seafood and Crab

• Tur Kitchen

• Two Chefs Restaurant

• Villa Azur Restaurant & Lounge

• Wayku

• Whitney’s Restaurant

• Zucca Restaurant