Miami's world-famous Club Space is closing. (No, not permanently.)

The party is never over. But it's officially going on summer break.

That's according to a Thursday night Instagram post by Club Space co-owner David Sinopoli, fondly addressed "Dear Space Invaders."

The announcement confirms that, despite "the old tale that Space will be closing at some point—that there will be an end to this beautiful dance at 34 NE 11th St," the renowned after-hours nightclub will indeed live on, with plans to reopen this fall after closing for months of renovations.

"With the collaborative help of our city officials, landlords, partners at Insomniac and the developers building around us, we have engraved solutions for the continuation of Club Space as a cultural center in the heart of Downtown Miami," the post explains.

"In order to solidify our club’s future, we are making proactive improvements in our building to remain a part of the 11th Street neighborhood development. All other construction inside of the club will focus on maintaining the vibe and leveling up our dance floor experience."

Space is set to close after a series of marathon parties over the last two weekends of May. The series kicks off on Thursday, May 23 and will run Thursdays through Sundays until June 2. The official lineup on the Space Terrace has yet to be announced, but tickets are already live on the Club Space website for shows at The Ground and Floyd on the lower level.

According to the Space website, a handful of shows are booked in June and July at The Ground, so the complex's doors won't be fully closed after June 2. Plus, Sinopoli's post confirms that the team is already planning parties at Factory Town, the sprawling, industrial dance music haven out west in Hialeah.

"We are well aware and proud that our dance floor is home for so many of us on a weekly basis," reads the post. "We will be working on Factory Town pop-ups and events throughout the summer so that we can continue dancing."

Club Space's fall 2024 opening parties will be announced later this summer. In the meantime, stay hydrated and dance on.