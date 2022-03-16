Michelle Bernstein brings mouthwatering burgers to Time Out Market Miami

We’ve yet to try a Michelle Bernstein dish that we didn’t like. Fried chicken? Perfection. Arroz con pollo? Dare we say, better than Abuela’s. And burgers? There’s no hangover the Buns of Liberty Burger at Sweet Liberty cannot cure. For this reason, and many more we’re happy to expound on, is why we’re thrilled the James Beard Award winner is joining Time Out Market Miami.

On Wednesday, March 23, she along with the team behind Sweet Liberty will open Little Liberty, a nostalgia-tinged spinoff of the highly acclaimed bar that’ll serve up a taste of wholesome Americana with handcrafted burgers, shakes and fries. But this delightful trifecta is only the beginning. Little Liberty is getting creative with toppings, preparations and unexpected flavor combinations, including a french onion soup smashburger mashup with caramelized onions and melted gruyère on a pretzel bun plus a steakhouse-inspired sandwich that features prime beef, sautéed mushrooms, American cheese, and sauce au poivre between a sesame brioche bun.

Milkshakes get a little something extra in the form of booze—think spiked versions of blended desserts like bananas foster and key lime pie. Beer-battered onion rings, crispy mozzarella balls and a plump Kosher hot dog in a potato bun round out the deliciously nostalgic offerings.

For the pescatarians, Little Liberty serves a fried fish sandwich, Michy-style. Dubbed the Filet-o-Mich, the colossal handheld stacks breaded snapper with American cheese and housemade tartar sauce on a soft brioche bun. While the vegetarians will delight in the restaurant’s namesake chopped salad drizzled with Italian dressing.

Little Liberty isn’t just exciting news for burger lovers, it’s the Time Out Market addition foodies and fans of the star chef have been waiting for–and I, for one, can’t wait.