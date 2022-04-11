Miami
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Movies & Doobies
Photograph: Courtesy Ballyhoo Media

Movies & Doobies is the most Miami 4/20 celebration this year

Luxury cannabis brand binske™ hosts this free epic movie night.

Virginia Gil
Written by
Virginia Gil
Advertising

Have you made plans for 4/20 yet? Or maybe you did and you already forgot (it happens). Either way, mark your calendar for the most epic outdoor movie night taking place this year.

Luxury cannabis brand binske™ brings Movies & Doobies to Key Biscayne’s Virginia Key Beach Park on the high holiday, featuring an outdoor screening of Wedding Crachers on Ballyhoo Media’s massive floating screen (which we’ve touted here before). The event is free (with RSVP for folks over 21) and you’ll want to bring your own blanket or chair to sit on and watch, but that’s it.

Keeping your munchies in check will be Bodega Taqueria, selling tacos appropriately priced at $4.20, and Night Owl Cookies, serving a variety of their signature sweet treats. Liquid Death will be providing complimentary water throughout the event. Hydration is key no matter how you choose to observe.

Those curious about cannabis in Florida can also learn more about obtaining a medical marijuana license from the onsite reps. Already a proud card-carrying user? Someone from Trulieve will be on hand to school you on the latest cannabis products.

Admission to the event will be first-come, first-served and, again, RSVP is required—you know, in case you’ve already forgotten.

Share the story

More on Cannabis

    Latest news

      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Time Out magazine

        Site map
        © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.