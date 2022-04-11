Movies & Doobies is the most Miami 4/20 celebration this year

Have you made plans for 4/20 yet? Or maybe you did and you already forgot (it happens). Either way, mark your calendar for the most epic outdoor movie night taking place this year.

Luxury cannabis brand binske™ brings Movies & Doobies to Key Biscayne’s Virginia Key Beach Park on the high holiday, featuring an outdoor screening of Wedding Crachers on Ballyhoo Media’s massive floating screen (which we’ve touted here before). The event is free (with RSVP for folks over 21) and you’ll want to bring your own blanket or chair to sit on and watch, but that’s it.

Keeping your munchies in check will be Bodega Taqueria, selling tacos appropriately priced at $4.20, and Night Owl Cookies, serving a variety of their signature sweet treats. Liquid Death will be providing complimentary water throughout the event. Hydration is key no matter how you choose to observe.

Those curious about cannabis in Florida can also learn more about obtaining a medical marijuana license from the onsite reps. Already a proud card-carrying user? Someone from Trulieve will be on hand to school you on the latest cannabis products.

Admission to the event will be first-come, first-served and, again, RSVP is required—you know, in case you’ve already forgotten.