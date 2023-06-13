Museum of Ice Cream returns to Miami with a permanent home in Downtown

The beloved immersive pop-up is slated to reopen for good at the Miami Worldcenter.

It feels like a lifetime ago—2017—when the Museum of Ice Cream first melted into the collective consciousness of Miami. Back then, our writer described it as “a playground for the social media generation.”

Words like “immersive” and “experiential” were only just beginning to trickle into the mainstream, and the concept of a “pop-up” in Miami didn’t instantly trigger pandemic PTSD, with maybe a twinge of nostalgia.

Now, the sold-out and extended experience that first took up residence in the Faena District (following massively successful locations in New York, Los Angeles and San Francisco) will return to Miami permanently in early 2024.

The new Museum of Ice Cream Miami will live in Downtown’s Miami Worldcenter at 851 NE 1st Avenue (Unit #134). Slated to debut in early 2024, it will span two floors and more than 14,000 square feet along the development’s pedestrian promenade between 1st and 2nd Avenues.

Rendering: Courtesy Miami Worldcenter

Designed by the MOIC in-house team, the “multi-platform, immersive experience” will also incorporate AI technology to transport guests into a pastel-hued, sprinkle-coated wonderland, “fostering human connection through the shared love of ice cream,” according to the official release.

MOIC visitors will find 10 interactive, Miami-inspired installations, among them the Cream Liner, a luxury airliner experience inspired by the ’60s and ’70s; and The Hall of Freezers, a trippy exploratory room filled with dozens of mysterious refrigerator doors. Of course, MOIC’s iconic sprinkle pool is set to return, too.

At the retro-futurism-inspired Mary-E’s Diner, guests can commune over ice cream-themed drinks and food. All visitors will have unlimited freedom to graze sweet treats from five stations during their 60 to 90-minute journey, guided by themed performers.

Though we’re five years on from the original Museum of Ice Cream, it would seem we’re eager as ever to flock to new locales to snap selfies and collect #content for our social channels. To get ahead of the inevitable lines, join the Museum of Ice Cream waitlist and follow @museumoficecream for updates and announcements.