One of Austin’s most popular sushi restaurants opens in South Beach

How many are too many omakase restaurants? Should the city’s limit be capped at a reasonable number—say, 10—or should we just leave the floodgates open for as many leave-it-to-you sushi restaurants our stomachs can handle? Miami seems to be opting for the latter, with one more omakase restaurant set to join the pack this month.

Sushi | Bar opens on Española Way on September 20, bringing one of Austin’s most popular omakase spots to the ground level of the Esmé Miami Beach Hotel. Helmed by executive chef Ambrely Ouimette—one of only a few female omakase chefs in the country—the 12-seat counter promises unexpected riffs on sushi classics, featuring only the freshest fish flown in from Japan, Australia and California.

Photograph: Liam Brown Chef Ambrely Ouimette

The menu will change often, if not daily, but diners can usually expect to find a variety of Ouimette’s signature dishes, including aged bluefin akami with dehydrated red miso and everything bagel spice; and kanpachi with pineapple, passionfruit, shishito vinaigrette and shaved coconut, among other items.

Miami-only exclusives that highlight local seafood will be introduced throughout various points in the tasting experience. “If traditional sushi is considered an art form, I want Sushi | Bar to be looked at as the Banksy of the industry— illustrious, impactful, and cutting edge,” says Ouimette, who shares she’s excited to “embrace the tropical flavors that Miami has to offer by supporting local and creating with the season.”

Dinner at Sushi | Bar will include 17 courses and will be priced at $145 per person. Drink pairings (cocktails, wine, beer and sake) will be available for an additional charge. Everyone receives a complimentary welcome drink, ideal to toast the newest omakase restaurant on the block.